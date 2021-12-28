Moderna Stock drops for fifth consecutive session





were down for the fifth day in a row on Monday, following a report that the vaccine maker was battling a shareholder proposal demanding that the company open up its Covid-19 vaccine technology and prices to low-income countries . Moderna (ticker: MRNA) is fight the proposal at the Securities and Exchange Commission. the Financial Time was the first to break the news on Sunday. The shareholder proposal was submitted by Legal & General Investment Management America, the Chicago branch of the London-based asset manager. The activist group has said it wants Moderna to disclose to shareholders whether and how Moderna’s receipt of financial support from the government for the development and manufacture of a Covid-19 vaccine is or will be taken into account during the making decisions affecting access to these products. , like pricing. Moderna has received nearly $ 2.5 billion from various government agencies, according to the New York Times. LGIM has raised concerns about the price of the Modernas vaccine in low-income countries, saying the company is charging Botswana, Thailand and Colombia $ 27 to $ 30 per dose, more than the price charged to countries. high income, according to the complaint. A Moderna spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. But in a letter to the SEC, Moderna said the company had already provided shareholders with information on the price of its sales of Covid-19 to the US government, general prices during the pandemic, its pledge not to enforce compliance. intellectual property rights during the pandemic, and its global commitment to access to vaccines. The stock fell 1% to $ 247.21 on Monday. The stock closed at $ 249.99 on Thursday. Since peaking on August 8, trading at $ 484.47, stocks have fallen nearly 50%. Separately, Switzerland has exercised an option to purchase an additional 7 million Modernas Covid-19 booster doses for delivery in the second half of next year. Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]

