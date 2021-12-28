Riot Games to pay $ 100 million in gender discrimination case





Riot Games, the video game maker behind popular titles like League of Legends and Valorant, said Monday night it had agreed to pay $ 100 million to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit with more than 2,000 employees. current and old. The class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, was originally on track for a $ 10 million settlement, but in early 2020, two California employment agencies took the unusual step of intervening to block the settlement, arguing that women could be entitled to more than $ 400 million. Regardless of the lawsuit, the state had investigated the company after allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, unequal pay and reprisals against women. If the settlement is approved by the Los Angeles Superior Court, it will send the message that all industries in California, including the gaming industry, must provide equal pay and workplaces free from discrimination and harassment, Kevin Kish, director of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said in a statement. Under the agreement, more than 1,000 full-time employees and 1,300 contractors dating back to November 2014 would share $ 80 million, with an additional $ 20 million for attorneys’ fees and other costs. Riot also agreed to fund a diversity and inclusion program and agreed to a three-year third-party analysis of gender equity in employee compensation and work assignments, as well as an audit. workplace surveys.

We believe it’s the right thing to do, both for the company and for those whose experiences at Riot have fallen short of our standards and values, the company said in a statement. Riot added that he has improved his corporate culture over the past three years and that he hopes this demonstrates our willingness to lead by example in our industry. Riot, which is owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent, is one of the world’s largest game publishers. Its flagship game League of Legends made nearly $ 2 billion in revenue last year, according to an estimate from research firm SuperData, which was Nielsen’s game research division. But like many other game publishers, including Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard Riot, have also faced frequent accusations of harassment and a work environment that women describe as sexist and toxic.

This year, Riots chief executive Nicolo Laurent was prosecuted for claiming to have sexually harassed his former executive assistant. This case is still pending. A committee formed by the company’s board of directors later said it had found no evidence of the claims against Mr. Laurent.

In an email to company employees seen by The New York Times, sent minutes before the settlement was announced, Laurent wrote that the timing is not ideal but that the final details of the deal got together quickly. He said he hoped the settlement symbolizes a time when we move forward as a united enterprise. The proposed settlement on Monday was hailed as a victory for women at Riot. I hope this case serves as an example for other studios and an inspiration for women in the industry in general, one plaintiff, Jes Negron, said in a statement released through a lawyer. Women in the game don’t have to endure iniquity and harassment in silence, change is possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/28/business/riot-games-to-pay-100-million-in-gender-discrimination-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos