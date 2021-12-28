Don’t fear a 20% drop in the stock market: JPMorgan





A few reassuring words about record markets in the New Year of JPMorgan Strategists. “In particular, outside of Big 10 stocks in the US, stock declines and multiple downgrades have been severe. Russell 3000 is only down -4% and Nasdaq Composite -7% from highs month, however, the average drawdown for the components of these indices was -28% and -38%, respectively. Some argue that this price action is a harbinger of end-of-cycle momentum or at least an intra-cycle market correction of 10-20%. In our opinion, the conditions for a Mass Selling are not in place at this time given the already weak investor positioning, record buyouts, limited systematic boosters and positive January seasons, ”Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief macro-equity strategist at JPMorgan, said in new research on Monday. Lakos-Bujas doesn’t appear to be the only one to be bullish. S&P 500 hit intraday high at the start of Monday’s session as investors increased their shares despite the rise in Omicron-related infections around the world. The gains were fueled by Optimistic Holiday Retail Data From SpendingPulse Mastercard. If the S&P 500 closes at a record high, it will be the 69th time this year that the index has hit an all-time high. The S&P 500 posted a record close on almost 30% of trading days this year, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, 26 of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were in the green, driven by gains from Home Depot, Cisco and Yahoo Finance. Company of the year Microsoft. Traders also nibbled on high-tech stocks such as Nvidia, which took the place of the hottest teleprinter on the Yahoo Finance platform for most of the session. Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12, 2018 in New York City. – Wall Street stocks ended little change on Wednesday after a volatile session amid lingering trade war anxiety, while Apple stocks fell following its latest product launches. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 25,998.92. The broad-based S&P 500 added a hair to 2,888.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 7,954.23. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit to read BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP via Getty Images) With market momentum persisting despite many macroeconomic and health concerns, Lakos-Bujas said investors should stay in risk mode. “We find the current setup very attractive for high beta stocks. focus on both sides of the bar: (1) on the value / cyclical side, in particular, reopening stocks (such as travel, leisure, hospitality, experiences) and energy; (2) On the secular growth side, various high beta segments (such as payments, e-commerce, gaming, cybersecurity, biotechnology) have already undergone significant multiple downgrade (i.e. -30% to -70%), yet the fundamentals for many of these themes remain intact with strong and continued secular growth and large addressable market sizes. Historical analysis (over 30 years) shows that the greatest outperformance of high beta stocks tends to occur in January (i.e. harvest at a loss, investor bottom fishing , etc.) ”, writes Lakos-Bujas. The story continues Brian Sozzi is an editor and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

