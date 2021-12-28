156 new cases of COVID-19 reported in PEI during the weekend





Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the weekend. Cases have been piling up since the last announcement on Friday. According to the government statement, 52 cases were identified on Friday, five on Saturday and 99 on Sunday. The province did not say if anyone was hospitalized with the virus. All cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is ongoing. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by the province. The release says there have been an average of 39 cases per day over the past week. This brings the total number of active cases in PEI. at 309, a record for the province. There have been 775 cases of COVID-19 on the island since the start of the pandemic. Public display, paused flight notifications On Monday morning, the government of PEI. released a list of 30 new COVID-19 public exposure sites. Going forward, the statement said “to assume that all public places are potential public exhibition sites.” Public display notifications and in-flight exposure notifications will be suspended for the time being due to widespread community transmission. The dates of the new public exhibitions are from December 16 to last Friday. Exhibits are spread across the province in Charlottetown, Summerside, Cornwall, Kensington, Wellington and Long Creek. There was also a travel exhibit on December 22 on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Charlottetown. On December 21, there was an exhibit aboard a marine bus traveling from Amherst to Charlottetown. Here is the full list of new exhibition sites released by the government: Thursday December 16 Silver Fox Curling Club, Summerside, between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 Brothers 2 Restaurant, Summerside, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. saturday, dec. 18 Atlantic Fitness Center, Garfield Street, Charlottetown, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Slaymaker and Nicols, Charlottetown, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Boston Pizza, Charlottetown, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday December 19 McDonalds, Charlottetown University, 3:30 p.m. to midnight

Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar, Charlottetown, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Boat House and Winners, Charlottetown Mall, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Fitness Center, Garfield Street Charlottetown, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Long Creek Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sam’s Restaurant, Charlottetown, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

C&B Caf, Kensington, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 12h

Willow Bakery, Kensington, between 12:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 20 Boys and Girls Club of Summerside, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Court Six Crossfit, Charlottetown, between 4:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Cineplex Cinemas, Charlottetown, for the 10:05 p.m. show

Gym Good Life, Charlottetown, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

PEI Liquor, Cornwall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 21 Punjabi Bites, Charlottetown, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Pharmacy, Wellington, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday 22 December Gahan House, Charlottetown, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar, Charlottetown, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Credit Union Place Pool, Summerside, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PEI Liquor, Cornwall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday 23 December Murphy’s Pharmacy, Wellington, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit Union Place Pool, Summerside, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cineplex Theater, Summerside, screening byTo sing 2 at 3:25 p.m. Friday 24 December Murphy’s Pharmacy, Wellington, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To travel Wednesday December 22: Air Canada flight 8330 from Toronto to Charlottetown

Tuesday, December 21: Maritime Bus leaving Amherst at 2:50 p.m. to Charlottetown Maritime Bus Depot Mt. Edward Road Anyone in these locations at the times indicated, whether vaccinated or not, is encouraged to watch for symptoms. If symptoms appear, get tested immediately and self-isolate until results come back. O’Leary testing clinic closed on Tuesday Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton screening clinics are open Monday, while Montague’s is closed for the day. These clinics are closed on January 1 and the Summerside clinic in Slemon Park will also be closed on January 2. People were turned away from the COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carletonon on Boxing Day after the site reached capacity in the early afternoon. The shutdown did not affect the 24-hour rapid tests for those entering the province via the Confederation Bridge, according to a statement from Health PEI. The O’Leary testing clinic will not open on Tuesday due to lab testing capacity. A pop-up booster vaccination clinic will open Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Business Center in Charlottetown. Approximately 75 to 100 doses of Moderna will be available. Reservations can be made through pop-up reservation portalby people 50 years of age and over who received their second dose at least six months ago. Across the rest of Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia is reporting 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 15 people hospitalized, Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 357 cases over the holiday weekend with two people hospitalized, and New Brunswick announced 639 new cases of COVID-19 for the past three days and 35 people hospitalized.

