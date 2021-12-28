Food recalls have declined during the pandemic. Experts don’t know exactly whyExBulletin



toggle legend Joe Raedle / Getty Images

When the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, the country’s food supply was not spared the fallout. Restaurants have closed, manufacturers have rushed to implement new safeguards, and grocery stores have struggled to keep their shelves fully stocked.

A change has also occurred in the food safety system, the safeguard between American consumers and what they eat.

At the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture, agency data shows that regulators reported only about a quarter of recalls in 2020 compared to the previous year, and in 2021, the agency remains well behind its pre-pandemic pace.

At the Food and Drug Administration, the other government agency that issues food recalls, there was a more modest decrease in the number of recalls issued last year compared to 2019, continuing a downward trend over the course of the year. in recent years.

Officials and food safety experts say it is unclear what all this means for consumers. A drop in the number of recalls could signal an increasingly secure system, but some fear this may mean pandemic disruptions have allowed potential risks to slip through the cracks. Experts have been encouraged that there hasn’t been a noticeable spike in the number of cases of foodborne illness, and they say the number of recalls is likely changing due to the effects of large scale of COVID-19 on the economy.

“It’s like telling my graduate students, if you’re doing an experiment, you have to change one variable at a time,” said Don Schaffner, professor of food science at Rutgers University. “Here we have changed a lot of variables at the same time.”

How COVID-19 Changed the Food Safety System

At the onset of the pandemic, closures and food shortages reshaped the way Americans ate. Restaurants closed before slowly returning to limited service. People were spending more money in grocery stores and preparing more meals at home.

The changes introduced a new set of challenges for the USDA, which is responsible for meat, poultry, and egg products, and the FDA, which essentially oversees all other foods. Seemingly overnight, the two agencies were suddenly part of a whole-of-government response to an unprecedented public health crisis that went far beyond food.

The FDA announced in March 2020 that it was temporarily suspend most foreign inspections foods and other products it regulates. The agency, which also monitors new drugs, was involved in the pandemic response and would later be tasked with reviewing the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

USDA, which has inspectors physically present in certain meat and poultry factories, continue inspections as usual but said he was prioritizing inspections in certain areas based on local conditions and resources.

Recalls Plummeted 75% at USDA, But Less Dramatically at FDA

In 2020, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued 32 recalls, according to agency data. The previous year it had made 126 recalls and the year before, 128. So far this year, the service has completed 47 recalls.

A spokesperson for FSIS said in a statement that the drop is largely due to the decrease in the number of incidents reported to the agency. The USDA and FDA conduct their own inspections, but often rely on producers and consumers to report problems with a particular food item before a decision is made to take it off the shelves.

“The reason for this decrease in reported incidents requiring recall scans was likely due to a number of factors, including societal disruption and consumer behavior during the pandemic,” the spokesperson said. “If the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service identifies any meat or poultry products as adulterated or mislabeled that are not under the company’s control and available for sale, the agency then asks the company to recall the product. “

At the FDA, the fluctuations appear to be much less drastic.

The agency, which includes food and cosmetic recalls, reported 495 in FY2020 and 427 in 2021. Both are down from 526 recalls in FY2019 and 585 recalls in the previous year.

“The number of recalls in any given year can fluctuate for a variety of reasons; we have not determined a specific reason for the decrease,” an FDA spokesperson said in a statement.

Ben Chapman, professor of agricultural and human sciences at NC State University, said the data does not shed light on what is going on within the US food safety system.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” he said. “I think we’re trying to do some testing in the middle of a pandemic, and we don’t really understand how things have changed.”

The numbers don’t paint a clear picture of food security

Recalls occur for a variety of reasons, including the discovery of foodborne pathogens as well as mislabelling that does not alert consumers to the presence of possible allergens, such as tree nuts.

But in the early days of the pandemic, the country’s early detection system was partially taken offline. Many meat processors, for example, firm after dozens of workers tested positive for the coronavirus, which could have created fewer opportunities for recalls to the USDA if food production were suspended.

Chapman noted that many of the FDA recalls that have occurred have been due to allergens, a spike that can be attributed to behavioral changes caused by the pandemic.

For example, he said, restaurants that were closed may no longer need a 30-pound box of chicken breasts, so producers instead turned that into small packages to sell directly to consumers. in grocery stores.

“This shift from scrambling to more labels to print, from scrambling to think about different packaging, could lead to confusion within the supply chain,” he said.

The change in FDA recalls may also be due to the continued implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act, said experts, who have tightened safeguards for food production under the jurisdiction of the FDA in an effort to prevent more food-borne illnesses rather than respond to them. Although the law was enacted in 2011, some of its the rules have not taken full effect in the last few years.

Fewer reminders don’t mean more bad food

Even though recalls are going down, that doesn’t necessarily mean more bad foods are in circulation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks cases of foodborne illness, another metric that experts say indicates how well the food safety system is functioning.

Although the numbers tend to differ by several years, the CDC program that tracks about 15% of the U.S. population currently shows a decrease in 2020 pathogens usually transmitted through food. Infections caused by the eight pathogens currently tracked by the CDC fell 29% between 2019 and 2020 in the study area.

But even with that data comes a pandemic warning: People with illnesses unrelated to COVID-19 have avoided hospitals during the rise in infections last year, which could explain the drop in cases of foodborne pathogens.