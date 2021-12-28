Wall Street bulls await Santa’s rally





Wall Street is hoping the stock market gives investors a belated giveaway amid a volatile December. Monday kicked off an annual event known as the “Santa Claus Gathering”, when the stock market tends to rise late in the year. Since 1969, according to The Almanac of the stock market operator. Whether it’s optimism for the upcoming New Year, vacation spending, vacationing traders, institutions sweeping their books – or the holiday spirit – the bottom line is that the bulls tend to believe in Santa Claus, ”Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a note. Major US indices are sitting on double-digit gains in 2021, supported by a strengthening economy, favorable monetary policy and government spending. However, investors now face a host of concerns, including stubbornly high inflation, tighter central bank policy, tighter global travel restrictions brought on by the omicron variant, and growing concerns about an economic slowdown. . Markets have wavered since the discovery of the omicron variant in South Africa in late November, which briefly sparked a sell-off globally. Since then, stocks have recouped those losses to trade at record highs after encouraging reports of the economic risks posed by the omicron variant. It was one of the most volatile December in the S&P 500 since 1987, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The benchmark’s average daily movement was 1.1% this month through Thursday, the fourth largest for a December in more than three decades behind 2018, 2008 and 2000. But a so-called Santa Claus rally could still emerge as seasoned market veterans wait for better deals after the recent massive sell-off. The first half of December is usually weaker, as tax-losing sales dominate trade. Then, in the second half of the month, institutional investors do a good job when retail investors go on vacation. When they don’t buy stocks, it signals that something is wrong with the stock market, experts say. “Considering the bear markets of 2000 and 2008, both came after one of the rare instances Santa Claus didn’t show made us believe,” Detrick explained. “If this seasonally strong period misses the mark, it could be a warning sign.”

