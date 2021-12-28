COVID-19 in PEI : what happens the week of December 26





Public Health has reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. There were 52 new cases on December 24, five cases on December 25 and 99 cases on December 26. On Monday, the government of PEI. released a list of 30 new public COVID-19 exhibit sites, including Gahan House and the Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar in Charlottetown, and the Cineplex Theater in Summerside for a screening of Sing 2. Anyone who was at the scene at the times indicated, whether vaccinated or not, is encouraged to watch for symptoms. If symptoms appear, they should be tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back. However, public health announced on Monday that public exposure and in-flight exposure notifications will be suspended due to widespread community transmission. Individuals are advised to treat all public places as potential exhibition sites. Prince Edward Island has limited COVID-19 testing at its testing clinics as cases continue to rise. The O’Leary testing clinic will not be open on Tuesday as previously planned. Public Health says this change is due to the ability of laboratory testing. People were turned away from the COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carleton on Boxing Day after the site reached capacity in the early afternoon. The shutdown did not affect the 24-hour rapid tests for those entering the province via the Confederation Bridge, according to a statement from Health PEI. The official opposition is calling on the government to provide more financial support to islanders and businesses struggling due to increasingly stringent COVID-19 restrictions. The opposition also demands better access to rapid test kits . The province again tightened restrictions on social gatherings last Thursday after announcing 35 new cases of COVID-19 that day. Among some of the new temporary measures, wedding and funeral receptions will no longer be allowed. Wedding and funeral ceremonies can take place but will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. The restrictions will be in place until January 8. Schools in Prince Edward Island will remain closed until at least January 10. Classes will resume online on January 5th. Prince Edward Island has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Riverview Manor nursing home in Montague. Thirty-three new cases were announced last Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, visitors to units 3 and 8 of the hospital are restricted to care partners only. (Laura Meader / CBC) Everyone arriving in Prince Edward Island must now self-isolate for at least four days, with the quarantine time depending on vaccination status. The province is also enforcing the early closure of bars and restaurants. Here is a searchable table of public exhibition sites dating back three weeks. Use the search box for specific communities or dates. Testing services for COVID-19 must be improved, says Green Party. As of Friday, there were 198 active cases and there had been 621 cases of COVID-19 in PEI. since the start of the pandemic. Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada New Brunswick announced 639 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths over the holiday weekend. The total number of active cases is 1,850.

Nova Scotia reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The province has not updated its active case numbers.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 357 new cases over the holiday weekend. The province has 677 active cases. The best news from last week The PEI Vax Pass The PEI Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here’s how to get the pass and how it works. Here is a list of places where you must show proof of vaccination in PEI. And here’s how the vax pass can protect you. These islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine Anyone aged five and over.

Islanders can make an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or public health clinic.

You can find more information on how to get vaccinatedhere. Other resources Symptom reminder Symptoms of COVID-19 can include: New or worsened cough.

Fever and / or chills.

Sore throat.

Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.

Headache.

Muscle, joint or body pain.

Feeling unwell or unusually tired.

Acute loss of smell or taste.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-covid-weekly-december-26-1.6298701 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos