Stock pickers struggle to beat the market

It was supposed to be a stock picking market.

A late-2020 rally of smaller, cheaper stocks, culminating with the same equity craze that began in January, raised hopes that active investing would make a comeback this year. But as 2021 draws to a close, most professional stock pickers find themselves on familiar ground: behind the benchmark S&P 500.

That many fund managers were bursting with optimism in January is nothing new, said Craig Lazzara, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices. Every year there’s a bunch of predictions usually from active managers outlining why this year is going to be a good year, it’s going to be a stock picking market, Lazzara said.

But many active equity funds struggle to beat the market in any given year, and 2021 is the pattern. Some 85% of active US equity funds were on track to underperform the S&P 500 this year as of November 30, according to Morningstar Direct. In the same period a year ago, 64% of those funds were behind the S&P 500, according to Morningstar.

Some of those funds focus on small and mid-sized companies, and many were on track to beat benchmarks that are more like their investing style, said Robby Greengold, a Morningstar strategist. Small cap funds, in particular, had a strong year against their benchmarks.

Keeping pace with the S&P 500, however, was another matter.

Large cap stocks this year have generally beaten small caps, Greengold said.

Active managers had reason to believe this year could be different. Indeed, the recovery in the US economy from the coronavirus downturn has encouraged investors to pick up stocks they had previously ignored, Mr Lazzara said. They went in search of good deals, believing that most companies would benefit from economic growth and not just those that proved to be the most resilient earlier in the year.

Cheap stocks, small caps and categories of energy companies that trailed the S&P 500 at the start of the health crisis outperformed indices in fall 2020, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Their moment did not last. By the spring of 2021, large growth stocks had found and held their place, helping the S&P 500 to gain 28% so far this year. The S&P MidCap 400 is up 23%, while the S&P SmallCap 600 is up 26%.

