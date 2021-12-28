S&P 500 hits intraday high as tech stocks falter

Text size





The S&P 500 hit an intraday high on Tuesday, a day after another record on Wall Street. But gains have been held back by concerns over the continued rise in coronavirus cases around the world and tech stocks have fallen.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 128 points or 0.4%. the



S&P 500

was up 0.2%. the



Nasdaq

fell after the opening, down 0.1%. Asian stocks closed on Tuesday with gains while European stocks traded mostly higher.

The S&P 500 set its 69th year-end closing record on Monday, closing up 1.4% at 4,791. Tech giant





Apple



(ticker: AAPL) rose 2.3% to $ 180.33 on Monday and closed at its 24th all-year high. The stock fell slightly on Tuesday, but still hovers around a valuation of $ 3 trillion. Apple announced Monday night that it was closing its New York stores to buyers after a Covid-19 spike.

An increase in the highly contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus has pushed global cases of the virus to a daily record high, according to data from Bloomberg and The New York Times. In total, more than 281 million people worldwide have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, while 5.4 million people have died, according to data from Johns University Hopkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended isolation period for people with Covid-19 to five days from 10 if they are asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

Brian Vendig, chairman of MJP Wealth Advisors, a Westport, Connecticut-based wealth management firm, said Monday’s gains on Wall Street suggest the market is confident we can overcome the near-term challenges of the market. Omicron variant.

He said light trading volumes and retail investors could support stock gains in the final trading days of the year, the period between Christmas and New Years when Wall Street often gets a so-. saying Santa’s rally.

Vendig said the direction of markets in 2021 will remain largely the same next year, with investors continuing to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and how the Reserve federal plans to shape policy.

He doesn’t expect the stock market to perform as well next year as it does 2021. The S&P 500 has risen 27.6% so far this year.

Here are the actions making moves in Tuesday’s trades:





Modern



Shares (MRNA) rose 1.9%, reversing five straight days of losses. Yet Modernas’ stock has fallen behind.





Pfizer



s (PFE) because the latter dominated the Covid vaccine market.





Novavax



Shares (NVAX) rose more than 1% after falling 11% on Monday.





Global Coinbase



(COIN) slipped 6%, following a 4.5% gain in trading on Monday. The drop comes as cryptocurrencies retreat.



Bitcoin

was down 4.4%, hovering around $ 49,000 early Tuesday.

