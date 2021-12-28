Stock Market Today: Wall Street Expands Gains, Look Beyond Omicron





U.S. stocks increased their gains on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 achieves its best four-day winning streak since November, as investors are bullish on the current spread of Omicron infections having a short-lived impact on the market. ‘Mondial economy. Studies suggesting the new variant carries milder symptoms, along with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten isolation times for those infected to five days instead of ten, added to the solid gains in December for stocks on Wall Street although the number of cases continues to rise. Apple (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc., in fact, said Monday night that it would close its twelve stores in New York City amid an increase in Covid infections in the state, where hospitalizations topped 5,500 during Christmas week, a level last seen in February, and the number of daily cases nearly 50,000. Globally, reported Covid cases hit a record 1.44 million on Monday, bringing the seven-day moving average to around 841,000. Still, markets found support from Europe on Tuesday, where the British and French governments refused to impose further restrictions on businesses and individuals despite rising cases and accelerating hospitalizations. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 155 points at midday, while the S&P 500 was up 2.5 points from last night’s record close. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 55 points lower even as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.465% at the start of the New York session. You’re here (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report Stocks were a notable front-runner, rising 1.2% after analysts at Wedbush issued a rating maintaining their “outperform” rating on the stock and saying Chinese demand will remain a “backbone” in growth at short term of the automaker. Apple was also on the move, falling 0.25% – but still close to a historic market cap of $ 3 trillion – following news of New York store closings last night. Boeing (BA) – Get the Boeing Company Report Shares also posted a gain of 1.7% after Indonesian officials cleared the aircraft maker’s 737 Max back into service following a crash in October 2018. Indonesia’s Transport Ministry said the decision took effect immediately and marks one of the last remaining obstacles to clearance for the work plane in a major aircraft market, the China Civil Aviation Authority. (CAAC) having issued an “airworthiness directive” earlier this month. Staying in the industry, airline stocks were higher even after top national infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci suggested a vaccine warrant might be needed for domestic travel, adding to the pressures exercised by the cancellation of 700 more flights today amid Covid staff shortages and harsh winter conditions. United airlines (UAL) – Get the report from United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares rose 1.1% while Delta Air Lines (FROM) – Get the report from Delta Air Lines, Inc. gained 0.9% to $ 38.06 and American Airlines (AAL) – Get the report from American Airlines Group, Inc. 1.1%. In overseas trading, the European region-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.55% at midday in Frankfurt, extending its recent one-month high, while the Asian MSCI index excluding Japan rose 0.55% before the end of the session. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed 1.37% higher at 29,069.16 points, with stocks boosted by data showing an increase in manufacturing output in November, fueled by a 43.1% rebound in the national automobile production.

