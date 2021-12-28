Listeria concerns rapid recall in dozens of states





Check your refrigerator. Dole Fresh Vegetables Voluntarily Recalls Wide Variety Of Packaged Salads Due To ConcernsListeria contamination. These include both Dole-brand and house-brand salads processed at the company’s facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, and sold in dozens of states. Salads processed in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, Calif., Are not affected, according to the company’s announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website, which also includes a detailed list of impacted products. Here’s how to find out what’s included in the recall, at a glance. In the upper right corner of the salad package, look for a product lot code starting with an N or Y. Affected items will also have a “Best before” date between November 30 and 8. January. Fresh Express reminder:Salad products sold in 19 states recalled due to listeriosis risk Do we really need to rinse our products? :Even that might not kill the little flies. Consumers are advised to discard the recalled items immediately and not to eat them. The company says the voluntary recall was issued with great caution after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a single bag of Dole-branded garden salad from its Bessemer City plant and a bag of processed shredded iceberg lettuce in Yuma, after random out-of-state testing, according to the company, which adds that operations at both facilities have been temporarily suspended for deep cleaning and remediation. According to the FDAListeria causes fever, nausea, and other types of symptoms commonly associated with foodborne illness, but it can be fatal in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. It has also been linked to miscarriages and stillbirths. Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with any questions regarding the recall.

