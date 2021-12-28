S&P 500 hits 69th record at close of 2021 as Santa rally fuels US stocks





Investors have become more cautious of US equities in recent weeks. Johannes Eisele / Getty Images U.S. stocks surged Monday, propelling the S&P 500 to its 69th year-end closing record, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on travel-related sectors. Led by the Nasdaq, the so-called Santa Claus rally picked up its momentum from last week. The best indices added to the gains during the trading session after opening slightly higher. The S&P 500 is now up 27% for the year. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average remain below their November highs and are up 23% and 18%, respectively, for 2021. Here’s where the U.S. indices were at the 4 p.m. ET close. Monday: Read more: 9 crypto experts gave us their 2022 investment outlook, from bitcoin price predictions to high conviction altcoin choices and upcoming regulation Despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases, investors have become less concerned about the effect of the Omicron variant on the economy as a whole, as its symptoms appear less severe than those of Delta. But airline shares sold on Monday after carriers canceled thousands of additional flights due to staff shortages caused by the virus and winter conditions. Inventories of cruise passengers have also plummeted with recently reported COVID-19 outbreaks on ships. Shares of casinos, hotels and travel booking sites also sold off. Elsewhere in the market, Meta stock climbed more than 3%, with the company’s Oculus VR app being the most popular download on Apple’s App Store this Christmas. Analysts at JPMorgan said now is the time for investors to take more risk, saying investors have been too cautious, as evidenced by the select group of stocks behind the S&P 500 record run. Decentraland will host its first Fashion Week in March as virtual fashion emerges as a hot corner of the metaverse market. GoDaddy stock jumped 8% after Wall Street Journal news activist investor Starboard Value takes a 6.5% stakeworth about $ 800 million in the web hosting company. Moderna slipped 1% after the Financial Times reported that biotechnology faces a shareholder proposal to share its coronavirus vaccine technologywith low-income countries and explain its high prices. Didi Global fell 5% as China has banned rideshare company insiders from selling sharesaccording to the FT. West Texas Intermediate crude oil reversed earlier losses to rebound 2.34% to $ 75.52 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose 3.17% to $ 78.53 per barrel. Gold fell 0.14% to $ 1,809.320 an ounce, while bitcoin climbed 2.34% to $ 51,527. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.482%.

