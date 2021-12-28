Best neighborhood restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area

welcome to Year in Eater 2021, The Eaters’ annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with the help of some of the Bay Area’s top food writers. By the end of the year, Eater SF will be posting daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.

I usually run to try new places, but when I want real comfort food I crave a crispy WesBurger or a cozy meal at Mama Jis just across the hill from my house. Breadbelly is my favorite morning craze; I like to scroll up and down visitors from out of town to Valencia, then to Chezchez for a late night Bloody Mary or perfectly executed martini; and every time I come home to Sacramento without a can of cream puffs from Pineapple king, my family is threatening to fire me right away. Lauren Award, editor, Eater SF

My schedule these days makes it hard to be a true regular, but some places I’ve found myself going back a few times this year: Ernest (always need to come home afterwards is so well). Snail bar (what an atmosphere). Shawarmaji (incredibly delicious). Last dance tacos (maybe my favorite place for carne asada) and La Cocina municipal market (so special). Omar Mamoon, writer, squire

I live dangerously close to Nopa, so they’re starting to worry if they haven’t seen me picking up their fried chicken recently. Also dangerous: I have been good friends with Chef Rob Lam at Read for years, so I constantly eat way too much there, he keeps offering so many sick dishes. San Jalisco is a favorite comfort food for their pozole verde on Thursdays and their goat birria en caldo on Fridays / weekends. Marcia Gagliardi, founder / editor of tablehopper.com

South, NGina Sarans, an excellent soul food restaurant in the Sacramentos Southside Park area. Roxie Deli & Barbecue in eastern Sacramento is great for quick sandwiches or pastrami-stuffed pierozhki, and their opening at 7 a.m. is great for day trips or early flights. Qun No Ninh Ha is locally famous for their do-it-yourself spring rolls, but I often get their bnh canh ch c, an umami-rich soup with amberjack and peppery fish cake. Benjy Egel, food and drink journalist, The Sacramento Bee

Black Jet Baking Co

Once again this year I have to say hello to Bernie of Bernies at least once a week, where my puppy now walks in like she owns the place, and I have also eaten a shocking number of egg sandwiches and cupcakes at Black Jet Baking Co. But in personal news I have a new must-try taqueria: I now live just a few blocks from Taqueria Guadalajara, where the chicken tacos are tasty and spicy with charred crispy bits. around the edges, and I scoop up tiny jars of tangy green salsa to put on my scrambled eggs on Saturday morning. Becky Duffett, Associate Editor, Eater SF

I found myself craving and eating a lot of comfort food from around the world, especially Burmese food (Burma 2, Walnut Creek) and vegan Singaporean cuisine (Lion Dance Cafe, Oakland). During the second half of the year, I also ate plenty of Impossible Nuggets in Gotts Roadside as well as some pizza. Slice house (several locations) and Tony (SF). Jessica Yadegaran, food writer, The news of Mercury and East Bay Hours

This year I rediscovered Istanbul cuisine, a Turkish restaurant in my neighborhood that I enjoyed before the pandemic but that I enjoy much more now. The owner has revamped the wine list and now offers one of the most exciting wine selections in town, and its price is very reasonable. This is the place I want to take out of town guests these days. Esther Mobley, senior wine critic, Chronicle of San Francisco

Luc Tsai

Mostly the same places that were my takeaways in 2020: soondubu and Korean Fried Chicken from Gangnam Tofu; omucurry from Dela Curo; and always, at a pinch, a raft of tacos from Mexican, my neighborhood taqueria. When I needed a little splurge (i.e. a few times a month, LOL), Mujiris made some immaculate bento sushi. Luke Tsai, Culinary Editor, KQED

Sultana at Menlo Park was one of the restaurants I returned to throughout the year. The Turkish restaurant has a lot of amazing dishes on the menu, but my favorite starter, without a doubt, was the adana kebab with a glass of yakut. It’s a simple grilled dish of ground beef and lamb served with bulgur, a rice-like grain, and a mixed green salad. There are no bells or whistles, but it’s just a good old fashioned meal that hits the mark every time. Susana Guerrero, journalist, SFGATE

Becky duffett

I mostly did outdoor restaurant meals and take out in 2021. For outdoor dining I really appreciate Rotating bones in Alameda. My children and I also love a lot Rang Dong Brioche; they moved to Alameda after a fire destroyed their space in Oakland Chinatown and we often have take out there. Other than that, I ate a lot of donuts in 2021 (Donut Savant, Third Culture Bakery, Colonial Donuts, Mochill; we love all kinds). Momo Chang, Freelance Food Writer and Oakland Voices co-director