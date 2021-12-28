These 3 indicators can predict the performance of the stock market in 2022: Analyst

Christmas may be over, but for investors, the giveaways may be just beginning.

The “Santa Claus Rally“looks to send 2021 on a high note for the stock market. The S&P 500 (^ GSPC) set a record for the second day in a row on Tuesday, falling afterwards somewhat in light of a small tech stock sale at noon.

Ho, ho ho, are the stocks going up?

The last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the following year are often the most important week of the year for the market. The S&P 500’s average growth of 1.2% over the period since 1945 is the largest of any seven-day period.

Why do those days historically work so well? Animal spirits, as 20th century economist John Maynard Keynes might say, have a lot to do with the Santa Claus Rally.

It is [the result of] sentiment, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, of the causes of the recovery. Because [investors know that] if the market is doing well in january, it is generally doing well for the whole year. But if we see that a lot of money has poured into the markets right off the bat, then the indication is that it’s probably going to be a very good year.

Investors predict that the period is approaching and that stock prices are about to rise, so they are more likely to invest money for higher returns, Stovall explained.

While the feelings behind the Santa Claus Rally may seem to ask the question, there is nothing mythical about its results.

According to a recent research note published by Stovall, the years following a period of Santa’s rally with rising prices saw an S&P 500 growth rate of 10.3%, above the average rate of 9.2% ( since 1945).

January barometers

Two other barometers exist for investors keen to predict the market outlook for the 2022s, both of which involve market performance during the month of January, Stovall wrote. The first five days of January are a great indicator of how well the rest of the month is performing.

The first five days provide an early warning signal on likely market performance for the entire month, Stovall wrote in the CFRA report. And he did it with impressive precision, being correct two out of three years for the high and low signals. Additionally, a positive stock market performance in the first five days of January improved the probability of an annual price increase by 12.8%, as well as an improvement in FoA to 82%.

And as the old Wall Street saying goes, so goes January, so goes the year. The third indicator, which Stovall dubbed the January Barometer, correlates market performance in January with the following 11 months.

If the S&P 500 were to post a positive performance throughout January, it has historically improved the possibility of a positive full year performance, as the average annual price gain rose to 15.9% and the FoA (advance frequency) increased to 87%, the report notes.

The main conclusion investors should draw from barometers is that there is enough data to presume a causal relationship between market performance in late December / January and performance in larger years, Stovall said.

In all years, the price increases have not been concentrated in the first month of the year, as a rise in the S&P 500 in January was followed by an average rise of 11.3% for the remaining 11 months of the year. the year, the market posting a decline of 11%. FoA months 83% of the time, he wrote in the report.

While January’s gains appear to set the standard for the rest of the year by defining investor attitudes and expectations, Stovall stressed that these indicators are not guarantees.

Investors should always view history as a great guide, but never as a gospel, he said. Past performance gives a pretty strong clue of what could happen, but certainly no guarantee.

In 2022, the market is likely to face challenges from the ongoing COVID pandemic, as well as high inflation and attempts by the Federal Reserve to control it.

When you think of some of the headwinds that could rock the track record of these different barometers, if they were all to be triggered, Stovall said, adding that the next COVID variant should be a major concern.

The Omicron variant was the latest strain of the coronavirus to spread everywhere the 50 American states. Although recent research suggests that Omicron cases are less severe than previous strains of the virus, it is highly transmissible and has already had an effect on consumer demand in some industries while some remain relatively unaffected.

Second, the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it intends to raise interest rates in response to high inflation. Many economists expect these rate hikes to start next year.

That’s a concern because if the Fed is too aggressive in raising rates, it could push the market down, Stovall said. Additionally, historically, we have seen multiple PEs contract in an environment of rising interest rates.

