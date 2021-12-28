Spirit Airlines: Tennessee woman charged after alleged in-flight assault





Amanda Renee Henry has been charged in a criminal complaint for interfering with a flight crew, after an incident during a flight Nov. 27 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., To Nashville.

During the flight, Henry allegedly consumed so many alcoholic beverages that one of the crew decided to stop him, according to the criminal complaint. She reportedly became disruptive, appeared to be intoxicated, and was seen by other passengers vaping during the flight. Henry, 43, also allegedly made other male passengers uncomfortable when she put her hands on one and made lewd sexual advances, according to the complaint.

When the flight attendants asked Henry to change the seat, which was located next to an emergency exit and for the safety of the other passengers, she allegedly shouted, “I’m getting off this plane.”

Prosecutors said Henry walked towards the main cabin door and one of the flight attendants blocked his path and attempted to hold her back. A second flight attendant helped restrain Henry, who kicked and pulled one of the crew’s hair until they could handcuff her and place her in a seat, according to the complaint. It took a firefighter on leave, who was a passenger on the flight, to sit down with Henry and keep her calm until the plane landed at Nashville International Airport where she was briefly detained by police. local for public intoxication, according to a press release. After further investigation by the FBI, Henry was charged with interfering with flight crew members and flight attendants. Henry is expected to make his first appearance on Tuesday in the Middle District of Tennessee. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. Henry’s federal charges follow the arrest of a Los Angeles woman for allegedly hitting and spitting at another passenger on December 23. Reports of unruly passengers on commercial flights have skyrocketed this year, mainly due to incidents related to mask warrants, according to the FAA. There have been more than 5,700 reports of unruly passengers this year, according to FAA statistics.

