Stock market holidays in 2022





Is the stock exchange open today? Well, you can answer this question anytime throughout 2022 with the following how-to guide. Here we are providing a calendar of stock market holidays and bond market holidays throughout 2022. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays. Stock exchanges close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. Note that the list of public holidays actually increased by one in 2022. This is because Congress voted in 2021 to make June 19 the holiday commemorating the end of slavery on the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was enacted in 1983. Just know that in 2022, the markets will close on Monday, June 20, on the occasion of June 17, the public holiday being a Sunday. Holidays 2022 Dated Holidays NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets * Monday January 17th Martin Luther King Jr Day Firm Firm Firm Monday February 21 Washington Presidents Day / Birthday Firm Firm Firm Thursday April 14 Holy Thursday Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Friday April 15 Good Friday Firm Firm Firm Friday May 27 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday May 30 Memorial day Firm Firm Firm Monday June 20 National Independence Day (Observed) Firm Firm Firm Friday July 1 Friday before independence day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday July 4 Independence Day Firm Firm Firm Monday September 5 Labor Day Firm Firm Firm Monday October 10 Columbus Day Open Open Firm Friday November 11 Veterans day Open Open Firm Thursday, November 24 Thanksgiving Day Firm Firm Firm Friday 25 November Day after Thanksgiving Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(2 p.m.) Friday 23 December Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday, December 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Firm Firm Firm Friday December 30 New Year’s Eve (Observed) Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) * This is the public holiday calendar recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change. Stock market holiday calendar The NYSE and Nasdaq stock markets typically observe 10 public holidays each year:

New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

President’s Day

Good Friday

Memorial day

juinteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

the day of Christmas In certain circumstances, the exchange will close early on the days preceding or following public holidays. The NYSE and Nasdaq will close at 1 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving; Christmas Eve, if it falls on a weekday; and July 3, if both July and July 4 fall on a weekday. Join Kiplinger’s FREEWeekly investmente-letter for stock recommendations and other investment advice. Bond market holiday calendar The bond markets observe the same 10 public holidays, as well as two additional public holidays: The bond markets also observe several early closings at 2 p.m. each year: The Friday before Memorial Day

Friday before independence day

Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving)

Christmas Eve

new year’s eve A few small differences compared to 2021: The bond market is back on Good Friday and it will close early on Good Thursday. Whether in the stock or bond markets, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close the previous Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close the following Monday. Opening hours for stock and bond markets Stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. However, both exchanges offer pre-market hours between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as well as end-of-trade hours between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bond markets typically trade between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Why does the exchange offer such limited hours when there are people out there who would like to buy and sell 24/7? One of the main reasons is ‘liquidity’, which is the amount of buying and selling going on at any given time. The more liquid a particular security, the more likely you are to get a fair price on it; the less cash there is, the more likely you will have to settle for a less than ideal price to complete a trade. “For the market to work effectively, you need buyers and sellers,” says Charles Sizemore, director of Sizemore Capital Management. “That’s why the stock market has set hours that match the East Coast workday. You want the maximum number of traders to buy and sell at the same time. “If you were at a real estate auction selling your grandmother’s antiques, you’d want a lot of bidders there. It’s the same logic on the stock market.” The data provided by the NYSE and SIFMA.

