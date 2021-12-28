



US stocks have retreated from record highs as investors wrap up the last trading days of the year. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % Me: DJI MEDIUM DOW JONES 36398.21 +95.83 + 0.26% SP500 S&P 500 4786.35 -4.84 -0.10% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15781.723483 -89.54 -0.56% The S&P 500, which broke a new record at the start of the day, fell 0.1%, as did the Nasdaq Composite which lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 95 points or 0.26% led by Disney and Boeing. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % SAY THE WALT DISNEY CO. 155.20 +2.40 +1.57% BA THE BOEING CO. 206.13 +2.96 +1.46% In terms of economics, the Case-Shiller Index rose 18.4%, the fifth-largest annual gain on record, with Phoenix, Tampa and Miami recording the biggest increases in home prices. Although oil broke above the $ 76 per barrel level, energy stocks ended the session lower. THE CASE OF $ 100 OIL IN 2022: PHIL FLYNN Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % USE UNITED STATES PETROLEUM FUND LP 54.67 +0.15 + 0.28% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 61.69 -0.20 -0.32% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 118.56 -0.23 -0.19% Apple remains on the radar as it approaches $ 3 trillion in market value, this milestone would be a first for an American company. Microsoft is the second company in the running to join the club. Separately, the retailer also announced that New York City stores will operate on reduced services due to omicron. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 179.29 -1.04 -0.58% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 341.25 -1.20 -0.35% Tesla received a bullish nod from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “Tesla is clearly in a strong position heading into 2022 with an inflection point in the year ahead,” he wrote, adding that the stock could climb to as high as $ 1,800. Still, stocks ended the session lower. Other electric vehicle manufacturers have plunged. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,088.47 -5.47 -0.50% NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 10.55 -0.23 -2.13% LCID LUCIDE GROUP INC. 36.98 -1.66 -4.30% Software maker F5 rose after analysts at Needham called the stock the “best single idea” for the coming year. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % FFIV F5 INC. 246.71 +3.39 +1.39% Shares of Coinbase and associated cryptocurrency exchange traded funds were under pressure as Bitcoin fell back below the $ 50,000 level. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % PIECE OF MONEY COINBASE MONDIAL INC. 261.33 -18.94 -6.76% BITO ETF BITCOIN STRATEGY PROSHARE TRUST 30.24 -2.22 -6.84% BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUSTED BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 21.94 -2.04 -8.51% Ethereum also fell in sympathy.

