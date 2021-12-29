Global stocks end mixed after record session

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Dec.28 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks closed mixed after another record-breaking session in which investors shrugged off concerns over travel disruptions and closings of stores caused by Omicron.
Asset classes from oil to stocks recouped losses in late November, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent investors rushing to safety.
A delay in Britain and France to impose more COVID restrictions before the end of the year has also excited investors. As the worst fears about the variant’s impact subsided, investors returned to risky assets.
MSCI’s global stock gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.09% as it continued to soar near a record last month, and the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) added 0.62 % to end the session at five weeks. high, heading for its best month since March of this year.
Markets are in the seasonal Santa rally, with data from CFRA Research showing the S&P 500 has risen an average of 1.3% in the last five trading days of the year and the first two days of the news. year since 1969.
“Investors are digesting the gains of the past three days … but there are concerns such as’ How will the Omicron variant affect the market? Would that end up canceling the Santa Claus rally? pose challenges for the year ahead? ”said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York City.
“It’s a shortened vacation week. So daily movements will likely be exaggerated due to low relative volume,” he added.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.26% while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.10%. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.56%.
“The latest rebound in risky assets was activated last week by new reports confirming that the variant of the Omicron coronavirus, although more transmissible (…) leads to fewer hospitalizations and deaths,” said Charalambos Pissouros, official research at Cyprus-based brokerage firm JFD Group.
The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) hit a month high and the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 0.44% higher.
China reported 209 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of December 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mainly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in detention. Read more
In Europe, the British government has said England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions until the end of 2021, while the French government has said it will tighten measures, although there are no New Year’s Eve curfew and that schools will reopen as planned in early January. Read more
The MSCI Global Equity Index is up more than 17% since the start of the year. As 2022 approaches, investors are wary of the risks associated with mounting price pressures, slower corporate earnings growth and the likelihood of a rate hike cycle in the United States.
“Money growth will slow down in 2022, but the market strongly doubts that the ECB and the Fed are prepared to really tighten financial conditions,” said Arne Petimezas, analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam. “They are now faced with a trade-off between controlling inflation or maintaining this party.”
Oil prices stabilized higher on Tuesday with Brent crude closing the session near $ 80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, supported by supply disruptions and expectations of falling inventory Americans last week.
US crude rose 0.75% to $ 76.14 a barrel and Brent to $ 79.17, up 0.73% on the day.
Gold fell after hitting a one-month high on inflation concerns and spot palladium rallied after falling more than 3%.
The euro fell 0.16%, while the dollar index rose 0.112% against a basket of other main currencies.
Bitcoin fell 6.07% for the last time.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 to return 1.4842%, down from 1.481% on Tuesday night.
However, two-year Treasury yields, which hit nearly two-year highs on Tuesday following lukewarm demand for a ticket auction on Monday, hit their highest level since March 2020 as expectations are rising that the Federal Reserve is closer to a rate hike. the U.S. economy rebounding from COVID-19-related shutdowns and surging inflation. Read more
U.S. junk spreads, the premium demanded by investors for holding high-yield corporate debt over risk-free Treasuries, fell to 302 basis points on Monday night, the tightest since July 2007, on the base of the ICE BofA US High Yield index .MERH0A0.
Report by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Alun John in Hong Kong and Echo Wang in New York; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alexander Smith, Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
