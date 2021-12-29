Stock futures rise slightly after Dow posts fifth consecutive day of gains





A trader works in the trading room on the last day of trading before Christmas on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, the United States, December 23, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters U.S. equity futures rose on Tuesday night after a mixed session as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%. More than 4.1 million cases of Covid have been confirmed in the United States this month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s well above the November tally of 2.54 million. The country’s seven-day case average is also 231,888 cases, more than triple the November 27 average. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened its isolation recommendation for people who test positive from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms. Research in South Africa also shows that omicron infections can boost immunity against the delta variant. Stocks were under pressure in late November, when news of the omicron variant first broke. However, they have since rebounded, with the S&P 500 up 4.8% for December. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that the market has shown resilience in recent weeks as traders weighed in on the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve’s potentially tighter monetary policy. next year. CNBC Pro’s Stock Picks and Investment Trends: He noted, however, that the “risk profile of the market is clearly changing” due to the potential for higher volatility in the new year. The market “gravitates towards a more qualitative asset”, declared Terranova. “I don’t think the market wants the speculative areas that investors have been rewarded with in recent years. These are hyper-growing stocks, high P / E, crypto, cannabis. [names]. “ During the regular trading session, the Dow Jones recorded its fifth consecutive day of gains, rising more than 90 points. The S&P 500 broke an intraday high before closing lower that day. The Nasdaq Composite lagged behind, falling 0.6%. Tuesday’s moves take place during the “Santa Gathering” period, which encompasses the last five trading days in December and the first five in January. This is a historically strong period for the market, with the S&P 500 showing an average return of 1.7% since 1928. Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive news and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

