Indian market regulator toughens listing rules





MUMBAI (December 28): India’s market regulator on Tuesday tightened rules for companies going public, potentially slowing down some new scheduled issuance as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record year of initial public offerings (IPO ). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set a limit on the level of new issue proceeds that a company can use for takeovers in the event that the company has not specified the target of the acquisition in its offer document. “When an entity raises funds in an IPO, it is for a certain purpose and investors invest for that purpose, so it should be strictly monitored,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman of SEBI, during a press briefing after the meeting of the regulator’s board of directors. In the short term, the change could affect the listing plans of some companies, analysts say. “The inability to raise funds for future unidentifiable acquisitions would impact the capital raising plans of some unicorns, particularly where those companies may have no other use of capital and where existing shareholders are unwilling. not sell, ”Yash Ashar of the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, mentioned. SEBI has also capped the number of shares that key investors can sell at 50% of their investments after a 30-day lock-up. The remaining 50% must be blocked for a total of 90 days. Regulatory changes crown a year of intense listing activity. Accounting firm EY said Indian companies raised US $ 9.7 billion through initial sales of shares in the first nine months of 2021, the highest tally of any corresponding period of the two. last decades. Not everyone made money. Earlier this month, Paytm, backed by Group Ant and Softback, lost as much as 13% to the lowest since a dismal start in November after a lock-in period expired for major investors in the primary audience of society.

