Business
Data shows how shots protect against Omicron’s COVID variant – NBC Chicago
As the omicron COVID-19 variant continues to rise in the United States, more and more people are wondering how well vaccines protect against the new strain.
Last week, omicron probably accounted for 90% of COVID cases in areas like the Midwest, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
In Illinois, the Department of Public Health reported 177 cases of omicron on Tuesday, up from 71 reported last week and 17 earlier that week.
But how well will the vaccine protect you from getting the new strain? Here is what we know.
Effectiveness of the COVID vaccine
The effectiveness of the vaccine has been a main question as the omicron and delta COVID variants continue to spread across the country and around the world.
Health experts said the majority of hospitalizations and deaths associated with the delta variant in recent months were largely unvaccinated. The CDC said the risk of infection is 8 times greater in unvaccinated than in vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization or death is 25 times greater.
But is one better than the other at protecting against breakthrough infections in vaccinated populations?
“No vaccine is perfect, on the one hand,” said Dr. Egon Ozer, who works on infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine. “No vaccine is going to be a quick fix. So, especially with so many viruses still circulating, there is always a potential for there to be a breakthrough, for people to still get some degree of the virus. certainly was the case with delta, too.
Scientists do not yet know how much of a threat the omicron variant is or whether it will affect the protection offered by current vaccines. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most cases of COVID-19 in the United States and other countries.
In Chicago and several states in the Midwest, early cases of the omicron variant have appeared in fully vaccinated residents, some of whom have also received booster doses, although symptoms have so far remained mild.
The omicron variant, discovered at the end of last month, carries an unusually high number of mutations and scientists are rushing to find out how easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe or milder disease than other types of coronavirus and to what extent it might escape the protection of previous vaccinations.
Based on the latest data, Arwady said the omicron appears to be twice as contagious as the delta variant.
“We’re still learning. Many of you are wondering, ‘Are we going to need an omicron booster? We could do that, “Arwady said.” We know well in about two weeks, once all the data has been collected, how well not only has the vaccine protected worldwide, but also the recall he protected. I have seen a lot of people who expected a previous infection to be infected with this variant of omicron again in other parts of the world. “
Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said the vaccine maker may also roll out a reformulated vaccine against the omicron coronavirus variant early next year.
Pfizer said that although two doses of its vaccine may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests have shown that a booster increased levels of anti-virus antibodies in people by 25 times.
While Moderna’s two-dose vaccine has remained “durable” for six months after the second shot, immunity to the coronavirus will continue to wane and eventually decrease the effectiveness of the vaccine, the company said.
The company said its vaccine was 93% effective six months after the second dose. In comparison, Pfizer and BioNTech said the effectiveness of their vaccine dropped to around 84% after six months.
Johnson & Johnson reported over the summer that data showed their vaccine “generated strong and persistent activity against the rapidly spreading delta variant and other widespread SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.”
Pfizer Booster Shot and Omicron
Pfizer said this month that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine could offer significant protection against the new omicron variant, even though the initial two doses appear to be significantly less effective.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests have shown that a booster increases anti-virus antibody levels in people by 25 times.
Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people had levels of omicron neutralizing antibodies that were similar to the amounts proven to protect against previous variants after two doses.
Moderna Booster Shot and Omicron
Modernas said last week that its COVID-19 booster appears to offer protection against the omicron variant.
In an announcement, the drug company said preliminary lab test data revealed the version of itsbooster currently used in the United Statesand elsewhere provided increased levels of antibodies to neutralize the virus. But he also found that a double dose of the booster dose provided a much larger increase in those levels.
The drug company said its currently FDA-approved 50 microgram booster increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. During this time, he found that a booster dose of 100 micrograms gave an 83-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels.
Omicron specific boosters
Pfizer and BioNTech are already working on creating an omicron-specific vaccine in case it is needed.
Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said the vaccine maker may also roll out a reformulated vaccine against the omicron coronavirus variant early next year.
Even after the first discoveries on its booster, the company said it would still work on developing an omicron-specific booster, with the shot slated to go into clinical trials in early 2022.
The natural immunity, which does not appear to be maintained, said Dr Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, of the rapidly spreading variant of the omicron COVID-19. She pointed out that early case studies suggest the importance of COVID booster shots.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/coronavirus/vaccine-efficacy-data-shows-how-shots-protect-against-omicron-covid-variant/2716776/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]