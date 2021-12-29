Data shows how shots protect against Omicron’s COVID variant – NBC Chicago

As the omicron COVID-19 variant continues to rise in the United States, more and more people are wondering how well vaccines protect against the new strain.

Last week, omicron probably accounted for 90% of COVID cases in areas like the Midwest, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

In Illinois, the Department of Public Health reported 177 cases of omicron on Tuesday, up from 71 reported last week and 17 earlier that week.

But how well will the vaccine protect you from getting the new strain? Here is what we know.

Effectiveness of the COVID vaccine

The effectiveness of the vaccine has been a main question as the omicron and delta COVID variants continue to spread across the country and around the world.

Health experts said the majority of hospitalizations and deaths associated with the delta variant in recent months were largely unvaccinated. The CDC said the risk of infection is 8 times greater in unvaccinated than in vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization or death is 25 times greater.

But is one better than the other at protecting against breakthrough infections in vaccinated populations?

“No vaccine is perfect, on the one hand,” said Dr. Egon Ozer, who works on infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine. “No vaccine is going to be a quick fix. So, especially with so many viruses still circulating, there is always a potential for there to be a breakthrough, for people to still get some degree of the virus. certainly was the case with delta, too.

Scientists do not yet know how much of a threat the omicron variant is or whether it will affect the protection offered by current vaccines. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most cases of COVID-19 in the United States and other countries.

In Chicago and several states in the Midwest, early cases of the omicron variant have appeared in fully vaccinated residents, some of whom have also received booster doses, although symptoms have so far remained mild.

The omicron variant, discovered at the end of last month, carries an unusually high number of mutations and scientists are rushing to find out how easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe or milder disease than other types of coronavirus and to what extent it might escape the protection of previous vaccinations.

Based on the latest data, Arwady said the omicron appears to be twice as contagious as the delta variant.

“We’re still learning. Many of you are wondering, ‘Are we going to need an omicron booster? We could do that, “Arwady said.” We know well in about two weeks, once all the data has been collected, how well not only has the vaccine protected worldwide, but also the recall he protected. I have seen a lot of people who expected a previous infection to be infected with this variant of omicron again in other parts of the world. “

Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said the vaccine maker may also roll out a reformulated vaccine against the omicron coronavirus variant early next year.

Pfizer said that although two doses of its vaccine may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests have shown that a booster increased levels of anti-virus antibodies in people by 25 times.

While Moderna’s two-dose vaccine has remained “durable” for six months after the second shot, immunity to the coronavirus will continue to wane and eventually decrease the effectiveness of the vaccine, the company said.

The company said its vaccine was 93% effective six months after the second dose. In comparison, Pfizer and BioNTech said the effectiveness of their vaccine dropped to around 84% after six months.

Johnson & Johnson reported over the summer that data showed their vaccine “generated strong and persistent activity against the rapidly spreading delta variant and other widespread SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.”

Pfizer Booster Shot and Omicron

Pfizer said this month that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine could offer significant protection against the new omicron variant, even though the initial two doses appear to be significantly less effective.

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people had levels of omicron neutralizing antibodies that were similar to the amounts proven to protect against previous variants after two doses.

Moderna Booster Shot and Omicron

Modernas said last week that its COVID-19 booster appears to offer protection against the omicron variant.

In an announcement, the drug company said preliminary lab test data revealed the version of itsbooster currently used in the United Statesand elsewhere provided increased levels of antibodies to neutralize the virus. But he also found that a double dose of the booster dose provided a much larger increase in those levels.

The drug company said its currently FDA-approved 50 microgram booster increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. During this time, he found that a booster dose of 100 micrograms gave an 83-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels.

Omicron specific boosters

Pfizer and BioNTech are already working on creating an omicron-specific vaccine in case it is needed.

Even after the first discoveries on its booster, the company said it would still work on developing an omicron-specific booster, with the shot slated to go into clinical trials in early 2022.

The natural immunity, which does not appear to be maintained, said Dr Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, of the rapidly spreading variant of the omicron COVID-19. She pointed out that early case studies suggest the importance of COVID booster shots.