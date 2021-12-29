Why rapid COVID tests are rare in the United States

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rapid home COVID-19 tests, like Abbott’s, can be difficult to find and expensive for some families. Scott Olson / Getty Images

For many Americans, finding a home COVID test can be frustrating right now. In the aftermath of the holidays, drugstore shelves are empty in many places, and states that have offered free over-the-counter tests, such as Ohio and New Hampshire, have sold out within hours.

This frustrates Dr Kavita Patel who wants to navigate the pandemic could work here as in much of Europe, where take-home COVID-19 tests are free or virtually free, and so widely available that people can use them. every day before leaving for work or a party.

“Shouldn’t it be so easy that there is very little friction to take a test?” Says Patel, a member of the Brookings Institution and medical practitioner at a federally funded health clinic in Washington, DC. DC. “The answer should be: Yes. “

But this is not the case. Similar over-the-counter tests cost $ 7 to $ 15 apiece far more than what Patel’s patients, mostly low-income, can afford, and supplies are limited. Patel argues that rapid and frequent testing is essential, especially as cases increase again.

This situation could improve soon, according to Susan Van Meter, Executive Director of AdvaMedDx, a commercial group of diagnostic test manufacturers. She says faster tests are underway.

“This supply is increasing. If a rapid test isn’t on your drugstore shelves at this point, we would expect it to be in the days and weeks to come,” she says.

Still, the point is, tests aren’t plentiful just as omicron is booming and Americans are heading home from the holidays. The much delayed U.S. rollout of quick and easy-to-use COVID tests that confused public health experts. With outbreaks sweeping across the country causing hospitals to overcrowd, the Biden administration has again come under pressure not to increasing the widespread availability of home testing.

The administration recently committed to buy half a billion rapid tests and mail them to American households. A few weeks earlier he pledged to distribute 50 million free home tests through libraries and clinics like Patel’s. It is also stated that people with private health insurance will soon be able to claim reimbursement of the costs of the tests.

But for Patel, these measurements are coming too little, too late: “I am sitting here, December 2021 and why am I sitting here trying to know when I am taking tests?”

The answer dates back to the approach of the United States at the start of the pandemic. The US government under Trump and Biden did not oversee and pay for universal home testing like it did with vaccines.

While the government pays for the most expensive PCR lab tests for anyone who is uninsured and demanded that insurers cover them without co-payment since the start of the pandemic, it has not put a system in place. similar for at-home rapid tests.

And Van Meter says that until now, it was up to test makers to forecast demand, which was unpredictable. But recently the federal government has made big investments in manufacturing and placed big orders. This greatly facilitates production planning.

“We were faced with a tremendous amount of uncertainty. We have seen the demand for testing increase and then decrease rapidly. Giving companies that sense of certainty about how many tests they should manufacture is incredibly helpful, ”she says.

The early lack of federal investment in rapid tests was a critical mistake, says Michael Mina, a well-known testing expert and former professor of epidemiology at Harvard. He now works for eMed Digital, a home diagnostic company.

“Every step we’ve taken in the pandemic assumes it’s a medical issue… but it’s a public health issue,” Mina said. Just as the government did not require individual Americans to pay upfront for vaccinations, it should also have distributed and paid for home tests to keep the general population safe, he argues.

At the end of last month, the state of New Hampshire has tried approach. It has partnered with the federal government to offer 800,000 free tests to residents, delivered through Amazon. These test reserves were depleted within a day.

Mina says it should have been done nationwide.

“Why not make it simple and streamlined? Mina says. “I don’t have a good answer as to why they choose not to.”

Instead, consumers must navigate the process on their own, whether it’s locating limited supplies available at drugstores or sites like Amazon, or seeking reimbursement if they have private health insurance, or try to find sites like rural clinics and libraries where the federal government sends free take-out tests.

Another factor affecting both availability and pricing of tests in the United States is its regulatory approach; it is behind schedule in authorizing and manufacturing the tests, taking longer than other countries.

“One of the reasons the price here is a little higher [is] because you have to spend more; you have to devote more studies and clinical trials, ”said Jack Feng, COO at iHealth Labs, who last month has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration sell their tests.

The FDA has given the green light to 13 over-the-counter tests to date (including both antigen tests and some rapid molecular tests), and a majority of eight of them have received these clearances in the past. last two months. It may then take a few more months for factories to produce them.

iHealth partners with Chinese manufacturers already operational. He was therefore able to start selling his kits online within four days of getting the green light from the US government.

But companies licensed earlier, like Abbott Laboratories, one of the largest over-the-counter assay makers, rushed to set up two U.S. factories in three months, instead of the two years it would normally take.

And, several months after its factories were commissioned, cases of COVID started to decline, and with that, and the demand for testing in the United States plummeted. Abbott therefore closed one of its factories and laid off workers. Today, Abbott had to change course again as a new push creates new demand.

Meanwhile, the lack of reliable supply of cheap and easy-to-use tests has made it difficult to integrate testing into public policy.

Elizabeth Stuart, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says fewer children would miss school after exposure to COVID, if there were more tests. Instead of staying at home, they could take tests every day before going to school.

“I’ve been pushing the DC public schools on this, and I’ll say it’s been hard to do because of the supply issues, they kind of say, ‘We just can’t get enough of it. tests to implement this, “” Stuart said.

There are also other important uses for them. People could test before indoor social gatherings or before visiting relatives while on vacation. And Stuart says rapid tests will be key to using the highly anticipated antiviral drugs from Pfizer and Merck, which are most effective if taken soon after infection.

“Knowing that you are quickly infected with COVID can help make sure you get the right treatment quickly,” she says.

