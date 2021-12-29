Business
Traders Turn to Derivatives to Protect Against Falling US Market
Investors are increasingly turning to a tool to protect them if the US stock market collapses in the coming weeks.
Traders are increasingly buying put option contracts, hoping that derivatives will provide hedge if stocks fall from record territory. The growing use of sales contracts, including by the wave of new retail day traders who entered the markets this year, has been accompanied by a rise in volatility in the US stock market by $ 53 billion. .
Shares have soared over the past month as traders grapple with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the tightening of US Federal Reserve monetary policy, and the prospect of the flagship spending bill. from the $ 1.75 billion White House could stall in Congress.
This has prompted retail and institutional traders to embrace put options, which can pay off if a security’s price drops. This is a notable change, especially among retail traders who this year had been relentless buyers of call options – derivatives that can be profitable if a stock appreciates.
“When you have inflation, record asset prices, and rising interest rates, it creates a pretty perfect storm for people to buy a little extra protection,” said Tom Sosnoff, co-founder of Tastyworks, an online brokerage company with hundreds of thousands of clients. “Every time you set records people think ‘when is the shoe going to fall off’.”
As the S&P 500 has risen more than 27% this year, setting a new record on Monday, those gains have not been distributed evenly and many investors who stepped in to buy on the downside have not been rewarded.
More than 200 of the benchmark US equity index companies are down 10% or more from recent highs, with nearly 90 of those S&P 500 companies down 20% or more. This has been a signal to some traders that the “all rally” is not as durable as most benchmarks have suggested.
Many stocks of memes that exploded in the stratosphere have also started to return to earth, including the recent drops from GameStop and AMC.
“Customers have made a ton of money buying calls and speculating over the past couple of years and now it doesn’t work anymore,” said Henry Schwartz, head of product intelligence at Owner’s. Cboe exchange. “How many clients can successfully adopt strategies that will work well in a sideways or declining market? “
Goldman Sachs strategist Vishal Vivek noted that trading of individual stock put options hit a record high of $ 353 billion on December 3, and average daily trading volumes of $ 233 billion in November. were an all time high. Vivek added that the daily average sell volume of $ 217 billion in December remained high “despite a decline in individual stock options.”
There are signs that some of these purchases are from retail traders. An increasing number of small option trades, which investors have used as an indicator of retail investor activity, have involved these new put contracts. Jason Goepfert of SentimenTrader estimates that around 23% of new retail options contracts opened in the week ending December 17 were put options, up from 16% in early November.
This puts the activity more in line with how traders used derivatives before many memes stocks soared this year, when many new day traders bet that stocks can only go up.
“It’s a flexibility that people don’t think retail has,” said Peter van Dooijeweert, hedging specialist at hedge fund Man Group. “They think retail is a reflex that buys buyers from empty calls. But we see this sophistication.
Van Dooijeweert added that it is not just retail traders who are turning to options. Major fund managers have also turned to sales contracts, using them to hedge their portfolios instead of Treasuries, given that U.S. government debt has little wiggle room when the stock market falls. .
The number of open sales contracts has increased by more than 25% since the end of 2019, according to data from Cboe Global Markets and OptionMetrics. And there is a feeling that even new retail traders are missing out on some of their old ways. When buying call options, the swarm of retail traders often opened and closed options on the same day, with the aim of taking advantage of the option’s price fluctuations instead of making a call to long term on the movement of the underlying stocks.
While this was partly true on the puts side, strategists and traders said there were signs that these smaller traders were also using put options in the more traditional sense of holding options for themselves. protect against a massive sale.
“This market is killing me,” wrote Reddit user ColdDonkey4784 on the WallStreetBets bulletin board. In a discussion of how to make a profit – sometimes referred to as “chicken deals” – using options trading, the person said, “I am a bull by nature. But I’m happy to buy puts if it turns out.
