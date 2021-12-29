S&P 500 finishes lower to end four-day winning streak, as Dow extends rally in final week of trading of 2021

U.S. stock indices closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posting a four-day winning streak, as some investors viewed 2022 with optimism, despite record cases of COVID-19 resulting from the spread of the omicron variant.

The S&P 500 SPX, -0.10% slipped 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to close at 4,786.35, its second best ever after setting an intraday record of 4,807.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to end at 36,398.21, its second-highest close on record and recording a fifth consecutive day of gains, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19, its 69th record for 2021. The Dowclimbed 351.82 points, or 1%, to close at 36,302.38, its fourth highest fence in history. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to close at 15,871.26.

What drove the markets?

Investors are betting the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won’t capsize economic growth, even if expectations of another sharp rise in equities look questionable after outsized gains in 2021.

The market expects Omicron to be fairly mild despite being highly contagious, anticipating that the variant is unlikely to cause serious lockdowns in the United States, said Scott Wren, senior market strategist. global investors at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meanwhile, sales from holiday shopping looked pretty good, giving the stock market some momentum in the home stretch of 2021.

On Monday, the market kicked off its best so-called Santa Claus rally, which tends to show up for U.S. stocks in the last week of December and the first two January trading sessions, in about two decades.

It appears that last week’s reports confirming that the omicron coronavirus variant is not as deadly as previous strains, have kept market players willing to increase their exposure this week as well, said Charalambos Pissouros, head of the research at JFD Group.

As the omicron variant spreads around the world, wreaking havoc on vacation travel due to increased cases among airline staff, investors may have been encouraged by news on Monday that United States Centers for Disease Control and PreventionTo cut its recommended COVID-19 isolation time of five days, starting at 10, if those affected do not have any symptoms.

said it would temporarily close 11 New York City stores as a precaution against increasing cases. And major cities of the world, including New York City, are cutting back on New Year’s celebrations as a way to fight the spread of viruses. Apple shares closed 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

Read: Big Tech is heading for a year for thousands of tiny paper clippings, but what antitrust efforts could cause them to bleed?

In a light week for US economic data, theS&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller price index for 20 citiesposted an 18.4% year-over-year gain in October, compared with 19.1% the month before. This measure of US home prices, released on Tuesday, marked the third consecutive month showing that the annual appreciation has occurred at a slower pace.

It’s good for the housing market if price appreciation slows down, because then more people can afford housing, Wren said. First-time buyers find it difficult to pay these prices.

During this time,Evergrande Group in China

the heavily indebted real estate developer said thatconstruction work has resumedto more than 90% of its residential projects stalled.

Wren doesn’t see any major headwinds for the U.S. stock market for the remainder of 2021.

For the next few days, there is no reason to believe the markets are going to take any significant correction unless there is total surprise, Wren said. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute predicts the S&P 500 will rise to 5,200 in 2022, in part based on expectations of good corporate earnings growth, he said.

Which companies were the center of attention?

Actions of Carnival Corp.

closed 0.2% lower as investors believed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that many of the company’s cruise ships had reached yellow status as of December 27, which means reported cases of COVID-19 have reached the CDC’s threshold for investigation.

Actions of Digital Turbine Inc .APPS fell 1.7%, after the mobile media and communications company announced a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc .sGOOGL GOOG,

Google.

Actions of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. KNSA fell 2.9%, after the biopharmaceutical company said a phase 3 trial of mavrilimumab for the treatment of acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) linked to COVID-19 failed to meet the criteria for primary efficacy evaluation.

Mercury Systems Inc.MRCY said on Tuesday it adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan, also known as the poison pill, as protection against a hostile takeover during a period in which the aerospace technology company and defense believes its actions are undervalued. Its stock slipped about 0.3%.

How did the other assets behave?

The yield on the 10-year T-billTMUBMUSD10Y remained stable at 1.48%.

The ICE US Dollar Index DXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose less than 0.1%.

gained 0.1% to $ 1,810.90 an ounce.

BitcoinBTCUSD was down to around $ 47,746, after testing a move up to $ 52,000 on Monday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index closed 0.6% higher, while the London markets were closed.

increased by 0.7%.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article.