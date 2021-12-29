Business
Austin will likely adopt more stringent Stage 4 COVID guidelines in the coming days
The Austin area will revert to a stricter set of recommendations under Stage 4 of the Austin Public Health risk-based guidelines in the coming days, a sign of worsening pandemic conditions due to the gatherings of holidays associated with the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus known as omicron.
A key indicator used by Austin and Travis County to help determine the risk of infection for those most vulnerable to the virus is the rate of community transmission. That number was 167.4 on Tuesday, down from 173.5 last week, but still above the state’s transmission rate of 152.8.
Following:Texas no longer has monoclonal antibody treatment to fight omicron
Another key indicator, the average number of new hospital admissions over seven days, was 36, up from 28 the day before. Both key indicators were well below their thresholds for step 4.
Dr Desmar Walkes, of the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, sounded the alarm bells about worsening pandemic conditions during an interview with the US statesman on Monday, saying Austin had reached the start of another wave of coronavirus.
Omicron, unlike other COVID-19 variants that show symptoms around a week or two after infection, it only takes two to three days after exposure to start causing symptoms.
As a result, those infected over Christmas are expected to start showing signs of infection, along with a positive COVID-19 test, this week.
As part of Stage 4, Austin Public Health will again urge residents who are not fully vaccinated to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their home. Unvaccinated people should avoid travel and only use curbside purchases or take-out meals.
Walkes said that although early research shows the omicron to be less severe than the delta variant, its rapid rate of infection is still a danger for those who are not fully vaccinated and also for those who are vaccinated but who have underlying health problems.
Hoping to avoid the devastating effects of the delta caused over the summer, Walkes is now urging all residents, regardless of their immunization status, to avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings so more people do not fall not sick.
“I would recommend that people limit their social interactions and social contact and, if they absolutely have to go and get together, that they (have tested) negative,” Walkes said, again encouraging everyone in Austin to wear masks in public.
New CDC guidelines on quarantine time
For those who test positive for the coronavirus, the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends a five-day quarantine period.
The quarantine period should begin on the day the results confirm the infection and should only end if the person is no longer showing symptoms of illness after these five days. The quarantine should be followed by five days of wearing masks around others, according to the CDC.
Prior to this week, the CDC recommended a 10-day quarantine period. However, the change was made after research showed people are more contagious in the two days before and three days after symptoms appear.
The CDC is now also saying that those who are vaccinated and have received a booster, but who have been exposed to someone who tested positive, can forgo quarantine if they wear a mask in public for 10 days.
Those who are not vaccinated or who are vaccinated but have not yet received a booster six months after being fully vaccinated, must quarantine for five days and wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
Following:Austin Public Health lowers key threshold for COVID-19 stages amid UT’s omicron outlook
Texas Monoclonal Antibody Shortage
As Austin and Travis County hospitals prepare again for a potential increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday it was running out of its key treatment foromicron: the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.
Treatment with monoclonal antibodies has for months helped people with the delta variant avoid serious illness.
The regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands, which use sotrovimab monoclonal antibodies specifically to treat omicron, are all sold out this week.
Following:What we now know about the omicron variant as Austin braces for COVID-19 vacation wave
Heads of state say new federal government shipments are unlikely to arrive until January.
“I am concerned the supply is not as strong as it once was,” Walkes said of the antibodies, adding that residents should take extra precautions until these shipments arrive. “It’s a tool in our tool bag that has been very important. We are hopefully planning to restore that supply.”
Austin Public Health was following 203 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a jump of nearly twice as many patients since December 21, when the number was 104.
Following:Spread of Omicron variant coincides with disturbing signs of new wave of COVID-19 in Texas
Vaccination rates for Travis County as of Tuesday were 80.53% for residents 5 years and older who received at least one dose of the vaccine, and approximately 69.81% for residents 5 years and older. more who are fully vaccinated.
Looking ahead to the new year, Walkes said she has no plans to take legal action to issue mask warrants or to force companies to limit their capacity.
“Austin has taken steps in the past to do whatever it takes to reduce the spread of this virus,” Walkes said. “We will continue to make these science-based policy recommendations and we expect the community to respond accordingly.”
State journalist Nicole Villalpando contributed to this article.
