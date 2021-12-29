Live stock market news: December 28, 2021

The S&P 500 paused on Tuesday, ending a choppy trading session in the red after the index stopped a four-day rise to yet another all-time high.

U.S. stocks were mixed following the sawtooth action of the three major indices in intraday trading, with investors weighing in on the increase in coronavirus cases. The S&P reversed midday after hitting an intraday high earlier in the session. The Dow Jones was higher as the Nasdaq faltered, dragged down by continued sales of tech stocks.

Global cases of COVID-19 hit a daily record high on Monday, with more than 1.44 million infections reported worldwide, surpassing the previous record, according to Bloomberg. Infections caused by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron spread 70 times faster than previous strains, made up a large portion of the newly followed cases, although studies indicate that disease caused by the strain is less likely to be serious or lead to hospitalizations.

The CDC also relaxed its guidelines for quarantine after exposure to the virus, cutting its recommendation to isolate if tested positive from 10 days to five days in half.

December has been a volatile month for investors who weighed in on the impact of the tensions on the economy, but recent developments that indicate Omicron could cause milder illness have helped markets allay earlier concerns.

Perversely, the bad news about Omicron could be good news for the markets as it gives the Fed the momentum to continue these very accommodative monetary policies, Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas LLC told Yahoo Finance Live. Too much good news for the real economy could actually be bad enough for the markets.

The S&P hovered for another record close after the index hit its 69th all-time high of the year at the end of yesterday’s session, along with wider market advances in the home stretch of 2021 .

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil closed at around $ 76 a barrel after hitting a one-month high of $ 79 a barrel on Monday.

Phillip Streible, Senior Oil Industry Analyst at Blue Line Futures renewed vigor told Yahoo Finance in Oil price lately is just the beginning. Streible believes oil will surpass $ 80 in 2022.

He said prices were at risk of falling to $ 60 in the near term due to slowing demand linked to Omicron, but this will likely prove to be a buying opportunity ahead of a “long-term” rally in 2022. .

The remainder of the week should be mostly quiet for investors, with low trading volumes and a light schedule of economic data and earnings releases.

January was going to be a very strong month, Navellier & Associates founder and IT director Louis Navellier told Yahoo Finance Live. If we could rally to light volume, would we get an upward explosion when volume increased in January.

The market will head into 2022 with several key considerations to weigh, but with a primary focus on how the pandemic evolves and mounting inflationary pressures, as well as what actions the Federal Reserve may take in response.

Inflation and Omicron are the two most important catalysts for the stock market right now, APAC CEO at Qraft Technologies, Francis Oh, told Yahoo Finance. I think these catalysts are factored in by market volatility, but I think the market will move away cautiously.

4:01 p.m. ET: Stocks end mixed after choppy session

Here’s how the markets viewed the ET trade close:

1:20 p.m. ET: Bitcoin Extends Lows From All-Time High

Bitcoins (BTC-USD) December losses have worsened, the digital asset falling 6.5% in the early afternoon to $ 47,760.

The token fell below its closely watched price point of $ 50,000, extending the drop from its all-time high to a fifth week, according to Bloomberg data. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell 4.9% to its lowest level since early October, while other digital currencies also plummeted.

1:02 p.m. ET: S&P 500 turns red after hitting intraday high

Here are the main moves in the markets at 1:02 p.m. ET:

12:30 p.m. ET: Biden considers best Fed job

US President Joe Biden is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve as vice president of oversight at the Federal Reserve, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Raskin, a former central bank governor and former head of the Treasury Department, is seen as one of a shortlist of three candidates for Federal Reserve board seats.

Rumors about the openings also include Michigan State Economist Lisa Cook, AFL-CIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs, Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist Seth Carpenter and Economist and Former Fed vice president Roger Ferguson, Yahoo Finance reported earlierr.

12:18 p.m. ET: Nasdaq drops as Dow, S&P lean on gains

Here are the main movements in the markets such as during midday ET trading:

9:30 a.m. ET: Markets open to higher after rally

Here are the main movements in open AND markets:

9 a.m. ET: Home price growth continues to slow

we house price appreciation has eased slightly, according to a new reading of the Standard & Poor’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

The agency reported Tuesday morning that the index posted an annual gain of 19.1% in October, down from 19.7% from September. The 20-City Composite posted an annual gain of 18.4%, down from 19.1% a month earlier. The results came closer to Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of an 18.5% annual gain.

Yet home prices continue to appreciate at double-digit rates two to three times faster than a year ago in all metropolitan areas, said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, in a report. communicated before the results.

Unfortunately, the rate of home price growth will be limiting for many young buyers who have yet to accumulate enough equity gains, and an expected increase in mortgage rates next year will present new challenges, ”a- she declared. “Together, these two factors will continue to cover the continued acceleration in home prices.

7 a.m. ET: Dow, S&P and Nasdaq contracts rise

Here’s how the markets traded before the open ET:

6:00 p.m. ET: Futures remain unchanged after rally

Here’s how US equity futures fared ahead of the ET night session:

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter @alexandraandnyc

