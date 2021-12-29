2 states added to Chicago travel advisory as COVID-19 rises nationwide

CHICAGO Two states and one other territory have been added to Chicago’s travel advisory, meaning only two locations are not on the list as COVID-19 increases across the United States.

Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands have been added to the travel advisory, according to a press release from the Mayors’ Office. There are now 48 states and three territories on the list; the only places not on the list are Montana and Guam.

Unvaccinated travelers from the places on the list should be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine themselves for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they test negative; those who do not get tested are asked to quarantine themselves for 10 days.

Quarantine and testing rules do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.

All people must wear masks on public transportation, including planes, buses, and trains, and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also advised to avoid crowds as much as possible and to wash their hands or use disinfectant.

And unvaccinated people who have traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk of serious illness such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.

All travelers are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

The list:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Porto Rico

Rhode Island

Caroline from the south

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Virgin islands

Washington

Washington DC

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Dr Allison Arwady, chief of the Chicago Department of Public Health, previously urged Chicagoans who are not fully vaccinated not to travel because they could be at risk.

Vaccination:

In Illinois, about 7.6 million people or 60.35% of states 12.7 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Statewide, 48,152 doses of vaccine are administered per day, based on a seven-day moving average.

Illinois and Chicago administered at least 19,034,693 doses of the 21,183,435 vaccine supplied to them.

City data shows that more than 1.7 million Chicagoans or 64.1% of all residents are fully immunized, and 71.1% of all Chicagoans have received at least one injection.

Anyone aged 5 and over can get the vaccine in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 for more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

Numbers:

As of Monday, 96 Illinoisians have been declared dead from COVID-19.

At least 27,684 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and 3,167 more deaths are likely linked to the virus, according to the state.

The state has reported 20,804 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 2,098,064.

As of Monday, 137,427 tests have been reported statewide. A total of 44,052,340 tests have been reported in Illinois.

The seven-day case positivity rate in Illinois was 8.9%. The figure represents the percentage of people who tested positive among recent tests. It was 7.8% on Monday.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Illinois, which measures the percentage of positive tests, was 12.4%. It was at 11.7% on Monday.

As of Monday evening, 1,093 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care and 592 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

In Chicago, 50 deaths have been reported since Monday. There have been at least 6,252 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city sees on average more than six people die per day, down 37% from the previous week.

Chicago has reported 4,851 confirmed cases since Monday. It had a total of 406,437 confirmed cases. On average, 3,796 confirmed cases are reported per day, up 85% from the previous week.

Tests in Chicago are down 8% from a week ago.

Chicago’s positivity rate was 15.4%, down from 7.4% the week before.

Block Club Chicagos coronavirus coverage is free to all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent newsroom, 501 (c) (3), run by journalists. Every penny we make reports on Chicago neighborhood funds.

Click onhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation.

Thank you for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501 (c) (3) newsroom run by reporters. Every Dime We Make Raise Chicago Neighborhoods. Click onhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation.

Listen to It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast here: