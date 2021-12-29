Business
2 states added to Chicago travel advisory as COVID-19 rises nationwide
CHICAGO Two states and one other territory have been added to Chicago’s travel advisory, meaning only two locations are not on the list as COVID-19 increases across the United States.
Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands have been added to the travel advisory, according to a press release from the Mayors’ Office. There are now 48 states and three territories on the list; the only places not on the list are Montana and Guam.
Unvaccinated travelers from the places on the list should be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine themselves for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they test negative; those who do not get tested are asked to quarantine themselves for 10 days.
Quarantine and testing rules do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers.
All people must wear masks on public transportation, including planes, buses, and trains, and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also advised to avoid crowds as much as possible and to wash their hands or use disinfectant.
And unvaccinated people who have traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk of serious illness such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.
All travelers are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.
The list:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Porto Rico
- Rhode Island
- Caroline from the south
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Virgin islands
- Washington
- Washington DC
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Dr Allison Arwady, chief of the Chicago Department of Public Health, previously urged Chicagoans who are not fully vaccinated not to travel because they could be at risk.
Vaccination:
In Illinois, about 7.6 million people or 60.35% of states 12.7 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.
Statewide, 48,152 doses of vaccine are administered per day, based on a seven-day moving average.
Illinois and Chicago administered at least 19,034,693 doses of the 21,183,435 vaccine supplied to them.
City data shows that more than 1.7 million Chicagoans or 64.1% of all residents are fully immunized, and 71.1% of all Chicagoans have received at least one injection.
Anyone aged 5 and over can get the vaccine in Chicago.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 for more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.
Numbers:
As of Monday, 96 Illinoisians have been declared dead from COVID-19.
At least 27,684 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and 3,167 more deaths are likely linked to the virus, according to the state.
The state has reported 20,804 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 2,098,064.
As of Monday, 137,427 tests have been reported statewide. A total of 44,052,340 tests have been reported in Illinois.
The seven-day case positivity rate in Illinois was 8.9%. The figure represents the percentage of people who tested positive among recent tests. It was 7.8% on Monday.
The seven-day test positivity rate in Illinois, which measures the percentage of positive tests, was 12.4%. It was at 11.7% on Monday.
As of Monday evening, 1,093 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care and 592 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.
In Chicago, 50 deaths have been reported since Monday. There have been at least 6,252 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city sees on average more than six people die per day, down 37% from the previous week.
Chicago has reported 4,851 confirmed cases since Monday. It had a total of 406,437 confirmed cases. On average, 3,796 confirmed cases are reported per day, up 85% from the previous week.
Tests in Chicago are down 8% from a week ago.
Chicago’s positivity rate was 15.4%, down from 7.4% the week before.
Block Club Chicagos coronavirus coverage is free to all readers.
Listen to It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast here:
Sources
2/ https://blockclubchicago.org/2021/12/28/2-states-added-back-to-chicagos-travel-advisory-as-covid-19-surges-nationally/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]