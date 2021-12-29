S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to peak





Dow up 0.26%, S&P 500 down 0.10%, Nasdaq down 0.56% December 28 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 (.SPX) closed slightly lower after hitting an intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally fizzled out in trade and investors weighed in on disruptions travel and store closings caused by Omicron. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous 10-day directive. Read more The update follows approvals of new pills and more vaccines to fight COVID-19. This helped investors allay concerns over thousands of flight cancellations and the closure of its New York City stores by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) due to the increase in cases, and put U.S. stocks at the same rate as monthly earnings. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It’s a shortened vacation week. So the daily movements will likely be exaggerated due to relative low volume,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York City. Seven of the 11 major sector indices of the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday. Technology (.SPLRCT) and communication services (.SPLRCL) have led to declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 95.83 points, or 0.26%, to 36,398.21; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.84 points, or 0.10%, to 4,786.35 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 89.54 points, or 0.56%, to 15,781, 72. A Christmas tree is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the last trading day before Christmas in Manhattan, New York, United States on December 23, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly In company news, Boeing Co (BN) rose 1.46% as Indonesia lifted the ban on its 737 MAX, three years after one of the planes crashed and lost the 189 people on board. Read more Markets are in the seasonal Santa rally, with data from CFRA Research showing the S&P 500 has risen an average of 1.3% in the last five trading days of the year and the first two days of the news. year since 1969. “Investors are digesting the gains of the past three days,… but there are concerns like how the Omicron variant will affect the market? Would that end up canceling the Santa Claus rally? What about the Fed’s interest rate hike, could that pose challenges for the coming year? Stovall said. The Federal Reserve earlier this month reported interest rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the US central bank makes in the face of soaring inflation. L1N2SZ1G5 Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 7.55 billion shares, compared to the 11.56 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days. Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.04 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.88 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 81 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 264 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bangalore; edited by Uttaresh.V, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

