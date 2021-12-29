Stocks End Mixed, Shattering 4-Day Winning Streak for the S&P 500





A wobbly trading day on Wall Street left stock indexes mixed on Tuesday, pulling the S&P 500 just below its latest high. The core index slipped 0.1% after fluctuating between modest gains and losses. The slight loss ended a four-day winning streak for the index, which hit an all-time high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. About 60% of companies in the S&P 500 rose, but the decline in technology, health care and communications values ​​outpaced the gains of industrial companies, housewares makers and elsewhere in the market. Smaller company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 Index down 0.7%. We’ve had four straight days of upward movement, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Investors are keeping their fingers crossed that we end up with a positive Santa Claus rally. It’s what Wall Street calls a rally over the last five days of December and the first two trading days of January. Since 1950, the S&P 500 Index has risen an average of 1.3% over those seven days. If the Santa Claus rally does not come, some traders see it as an omen that stocks could fall in the coming year. The S&P 500 lost 4.84 points to 4,786.35. The Dow Jones rose 95.83 points to 36,398.21. The tech-rich Nasdaq lost 89.54 points to 15,781.72. The Russell 2000 gave up 14.95 points to 2,246.51. Major US stock indices are set to close 2021 with solid gains. The S&P 500 is up 27.4% three trading days this year. Tech companies, which performed well on Monday, led the S&P 500 declines. Graphics chip maker Nvidia fell 2%. Values ​​in healthcare and communications services also weighed on the market. Pfizer fell 2% and Moderna fell 2.2%. Twitter fell 2%. Among the top performers were industrial companies and household goods manufacturers. Boeing added 1.5% and Campbell Soup rose 2.8% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain. Airlines stocks have recovered some of their losses this month. American Airlines rose 2%, United Airlines gained 1.5% and Delta Air Lines closed up 1.6%. Major indices posted gains last week as fears faded over the potential impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant. However, much is still unclear about omicron, which is spreading extremely rapidly and is leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some locations. the variant is quickly becoming the dominant variety in the world. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most major investors have closed their positions for 2021 and are expected to hold on until next week. The market received encouraging news on Monday when the Centers for Disease Control reduces the time an infected person would need to self-isolate if they test positive. Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, adding to their gains from the previous day. US crude rose 0.5%. Bond yields for the most part fell slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield was unchanged at 1.48%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jonesborosun.com/stocks-end-mixed-breaking-4-day-winning-streak-for-s-p-500/article_2475e56d-efac-5db3-814a-bc20684f0e5d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos