Cricket matches in the trading floor and no smoking before noon – the lost world of the Manchester Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange Hotel is arguably the most luxurious in Manchester, but as the name suggests, it was once a thriving market where stocks were bought and sold.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge’s Bull & Bear restaurant is now housed in the former trading room, transforming it into an 87-seat dining room under a large domed ceiling.

The Grade II listed building was purchased by Manchester United icons Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs in 2013, who have managed to retain its exquisite Edwardian Baroque architecture.

It was built in 1906 as a symbol of confidence in the future of a growing Manchester, which was at the time the 9th most populous city in the world, and in December celebrated 115 years since the opening of his doors.

Here, the Manchester Evening News speaks with former stockbroker Jon Goldstone, who until recently was the last person still in the profession to work on the Manchester Stock Exchange, which closed in 1979, for a glimpse into his lost world.

Playing pranks on one of the croupiers and playing cricket using the janitor’s shovel as a bat, before the phones rang, it was all part of a hard day’s work at the Stock Exchange.

Jon, from Didsbury, 74, who started out as a blue button – a dealer who can’t negotiate and can only ask for prices – in 1969 at the age of 22, says it was sometimes like a club rugby, where people worked hard but played hard.

His position came after he visited his uncle in London, who had started a stock exchange company and suggested he get into the industry.

He had a word with his broker to see if anyone in Manchester was looking for a probable boy, and in this case, a company which was about to publish a job offer in the Manchester Evening News granted him a interview.

Keeping 2 on the ad, they then hired Jon, hiring him for 1,000 a year.







(Photo: Jon Goldstone)



It was a tough school to enter the market, said the father of two, who retired from brokerage firm Redmayne Bentley last year.

It was party or famine, sometimes it was so quiet you could get three calls a day, and all you did was play football in the trading floor with a ball made of rolled up paper and rubber bands, or play cricket with the janitor’s shovel.

They had these ashtrays where you would push the lever and it would fall to the bottom, and we would use it as a wicket.

Then all of a sudden you’d get a boom, for one reason or another, and then there literally weren’t enough hours in the day, it just went on and on.

There was a set of rules to follow in the trading room, and sometimes they were broken, which had consequences.

No smoking until noon, dealers were torn between the urge to smoke and the urge to talk with customers.

Once I lit a cigarette and put it under the desk before noon, the smoke rose and someone grabbed me; I had an earwig for it, said John, who rose through the ranks to become an authorized dealer in 1974.







(Image: supplied)



There was also a dress code, suit and tie, and despite the bold ’70s fashion, colorful shirts were frowned upon.

A young drug dealer who pushed the boundaries with his choice of outfit got stuck in the ceiling, Jon says.

He walked in with some fawn colored alligator skin shoes, and some of the other dealers looked at them and thought, good to have them.

They grabbed him, took off his shoes and threw them on the ledge.

He had to retrieve the janitor’s ladder and climb up to retrieve his shoes. But as soon as he was up, they removed the ladder and left him.

Finally, they returned him and he came down.

Jon added: It was like a rugby club at times. These people worked really hard when they had to, but they also played hard. Things like that just happened. No one was hurt.

He recalls another time when a dealer was suspended for a week after setting a copy of The Financial Times on fire – which another dealer was reading.

While admitting that it was a bit like school at times, Jon reiterates that when there were really important cases, workers knew not to mess around.

The motto of the Stock Exchange was Dictum Meum Pactum, my word is my link, he explained.

The offers were still valid, you couldn’t go back on them. Everything was done by word of mouth.

Even though they set the newspapers on fire, they were also incredibly skilled and honorable guys.

There was also a clear hierarchy across the floor, where the members, of whom Jon became one in 1983 after it closed, had their own break room and washroom, with people in lower ranks not allowed. to enter.

Where the hotel restroom is in the main lobby today is where the member’s restroom was, and the restaurant bar is now where the member’s room once stood, with comfortable chairs and a coffee maker.

Once I snuck into the limb bathroom for a quick little pee and got caught, Jon said.

We had to be respectful to the members.

There was a sense of community in the exchange, where Jon says he met all kinds of different people, including some 70-year-old sages, who had likely joined them during the war.

When the market closed in 1979, it was a big blow.

We left the market at 3:30 pm on Friday, then you would go back to the office and continue processing from there, ”Jon continued.

The market would then open at 9:30 am, so you would go around 9:15 am and start asking for prices, so we continued, and there was no one there.

It was very, very sad. It was a shock.

All the people I saw every day, I stopped seeing them. We all returned to the office. But the community spirit that we had had just disappeared.







(Image: ABNM Photography)



Stock exchanges like the Manchester one, opened in 1907, have enabled businesses in an industrial city to raise funds from local investors. But a local tradition dating back to the first half of the 19th century was doomed by the consolidation of finance in the capital.

In honor of Jons’ 52-year career in finance, Manchester hoteliers last month named one of their signature suites in his honor – the Goldstone Suite.







(Image: Jon Super)



He jokes that as a City fan he was skeptical of owner Gary, but after seeing his expert working and getting to know him, Jon believes Mr Neville is a credit to Manchester.

My years of working in the building industry are very special to me, so I am truly honored by this gesture, he said.

I think Gary is amazing. He has a social conscience, allowed NHS workers to use the hotel during the lockdown and ensured that the features of the old building are retained.

Due to lung disease, Jon had to self-isolate in the midst of the pandemic and has yet to stay in his new sequel, but before the lockdown he had a meal at Bull & Bear.

It was quite strange really, the exterior elements are still there, pillars and arches, he said.

I looked to my left and thought, “This is where my location was,” and I think there were three girls setting there having a meal.

It’s nice to see that it has been preserved so tastefully.

Jon added: Can’t wait to see my sequel. I am absolutely determined to visit.

