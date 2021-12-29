Futures on the rise despite the Omicron spread





Global stocks rose as investors shed the immediate threat to the economy from the surge in Omicron cases.

Rising inflation and interest rates will likely lead to a more difficult market environment for stocks in 2022, according to Saxo Bank.

Gold futures fell from one-month highs, held back by a stronger dollar.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Global stocks rose on Wednesday, shaking fears about the spread of the Omicron variant, even as cases around the world topped one million for the second day in a row, as gold retreated from highs a month. US equity futures rose, suggesting more early gains in later trading. S&P 500 Futures increased by 0.2%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% and Dow Jones Futures increased 0.1%. Inventories hit a record high after a record high this year, supported by a pickup in economic activity. This is in large part thanks to the successful deployment of Covid-19 vaccines and the ultra-accommodating monetary policy of the central bank. Next year, the context promises to be more difficult, as inflation increases and central banks begin to cut back some of the massive economic support available since the start of the pandemic. “While concluding a very impressive 2021 indeed, US equities may find the environment next year a bit more difficult, with rising wages and inflation weighing on margins and profit growth, and the risk of Fed policy tightening putting pressure on valuations, especially if Treasury yields rise longer next year, ”Saxo Bank’s macro strategy team wrote in a daily note. “The Omicron variant continues to rage and still fails to register in this market, even as global cases have passed one million for the second day in a row,” they said. the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that Omicron could overwhelm healthcare systems, despite early studies indicating it causes milder illness. Governments around the world are scrambling to put restrictions in place to curb the spread of the disease, though few have reimposed complete lockdowns. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 increased by 1.4%, while the FTSE 100 earned 1% after extended leave in the market. In Asia overnight, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9%, while the Nikkei fell 0.6%. the dollar, meanwhile, rose slightly against a basket of currencies. The greenback is on track for a 7% gain in 2021, its biggest annual increase since 2014, as investors flocked to the US dollar in anticipation of an interest rate hike. This, in turn, puts pressure on gold, which tends to perform better when the US dollar is on a weaker basis. Gold hit a month-long high on Tuesday, driven by concerns about rising inflation and the risk to the economy of the Omicron variant. “The Omicron variant likely provides a tailwind to inflation expectations, as some fear widespread lockdowns and tighter social distancing measures will exacerbate ongoing supply chain issues, potentially pushing prices up. “DailyFX analyst Thomas Westwater said. “However, with fears of Covid starting to ease despite a significant increase in daily cases in key economies, these inflation expectations could soon run out of steam,” he said. Gold was last about 0.4% on the day to $ 1,803.85 an ounce, still near its high since November 22.

