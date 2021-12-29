Awaiting the verdict of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes? Experts say fraud is complicatedExBulletin



Elizabeth Holmes’ image as the former founder of a disgraced startup that blew her high-flying blood testing company off a cliff has been etched in Silicon Valley history.

Many who have formed an opinion on Holmes after watching the documentary, reading the bestselling book, or listening to a podcast on her former startup Theranos have wondered why the jury has been debating the case against her for five days and not. still can’t decide.

Part of the reason: Theranos’ story has been very different over the past four months inside a federal courthouse in San Jose, California, than it has been in the past. outside.

There is no question that Theranos, once valued at $ 9 billion, imploded after breaking its promises. His blood tests were often covertly performed on third-party commercial blood analyzers without the knowledge of investors and patients, who believed the company’s “innovative” device was performing the treatment. And when the results came back, patients reported inconsistent, wrong, or downright bogus results.

Much less clear is what was going on Holmes ‘mind when she touted the capabilities of her so-called Edison devices, or what she was thinking when she told investors about Theranos’ work with the military. . Investors say they felt like Theranos was about to deploy its technology on the battlefield and on medevac helicopters in the Middle East to save lives when it wasn’t the case. Holmes says that was never her intention when she spoke about the company’s work with the Department of Defense, which was remarkably limited.

Problems with financial projections that turned out to be significantly inflated or lab issues that contributed to inaccurate test results were overseen by employees below her, Holmes said. But what did she know and what, if anything, was she hiding that she knew?

Was she a huckster who intentionally cheated on investors, or a startup executive who stretched the truth still believing that questionable bragging would one day become a reality?

In short, the image of Holmes as a fraudster in popular culture is not so clear when viewed through a legal lens.

“The difference in this case compared to a cocaine trafficking case is that if you get caught with a suitcase of cocaine that’s a problem,” said Brian Klein, a former federal prosecutor who is now a lawyer. defense in Los Angeles. “Whereas here, running a startup, trying to develop new technology for blood testing, it’s all very legal. The question becomes: What were you thinking about when you were doing these things? “And that’s really hard to achieve.”

Holmes took the witness stand, a rare move for an accused in a white collar criminal case

During 15 weeks of testimony, prosecutors called nearly 30 witnesses to the stand to argue that Holmes deceived investors and patients about her blood test technology, and that she knew exactly what she was doing. was doing it all the time: lying about his business to generate hype and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment. If credible, prosecutors say the jury should find her guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, carrying a sentence of up to 20 years. federal prison.

But Holmes’ version adds complexity to what the government is trying to sell to jurors. She took a bet and testified for seven days. It is rare for an accused in a white-collar criminal case to appear on the witness stand, as it exposes them to sometimes scathing cross-examination by the government.

Holmes, however, had an impressive performance, according to legal experts. As she testified, she was focused and thorough. She said the responsibility for the business was shared by other directors and deputies. Looking back, she said, she wished she had handled many things differently, like getting consent from drug companies before putting their logos on reports validating Theranos technology and not retaliating against exes. -employees who denounced the company.

“I really wish we treated her differently,” Holmes said of Erika Cheung, who has become a key Theranos whistleblower.

Holmes also delivered a passionate and tearful testimony, accusing her ex-boyfriend and number 2 in Theranos, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, of emotional and sexual abuse. (Balwani, who denies the abuse, is also facing a fraud trial on the same charges in February. With the two pointing fingers at each other, the judge agreed to allow them to have separate trials. )

Holmes’ testimony may have shaped how the jury sees her and how they feel about her, which underscores how credible her side of the story is, according to Caroline Polisi, white-collar criminal defense attorney. At New York.

“She had a meticulously well-crafted character,” Polisi said. “She went to great lengths to be seen as a powerful and in control person. We saw a softer side of her, and I think it’s calculated,” she said. “And it is difficult for jurors to separate their personal feelings for an accused from their impartial view of the law.”

For jurors, there is a lot of mix: the alleged crimes, the high standard of the law, and the persuasiveness of Holmes, a seasoned pitchwoman who grossed nearly a billion dollars in investment after becoming the face. eccentric corporate audience.

For five days, jurors deliberated Holmes’ fate in private, trying to reach consensus on the charges after the judge in the case, Edward Davila, read 39 pages of instructions on the rules of their debate. They only returned two notes to the judge. The first was whether they could take the jury’s instructions home. The answer: no. The second question was about a 2013 recording of Holmes talking about Theranos to potential investors. The recording was replayed for the jurors.

Don’t read too much how long the jury takes to deliberate

Whereas it is not uncommon seeing juries in high-profile white-collar trials deliberating for five days or more, the suspense makes everyone nervous, said Polisi, who previously worked as a prosecutor. She cautions against reading too much into the length of the jury’s deliberations.

“As a prosecutor, I was always very nervous when jury deliberations took time, but it’s almost impossible to know what that means,” Polisi said. “But remember, for the jury, there is just a lot to remember in a four month trial.”

“The jury may have agreed on most things,” Klein adds, “but there are only a few things they are trying to resolve.

If the jury cannot all meet, called a suspended jury, the judge could declare the trial quashed. But Klein said that since the jury didn’t send a note to the judge saying they’re deadlocked, that shouldn’t be assumed.

“Fraud is complicated,” said Amanda Kramer, a New York-based white-collar criminal defense lawyer. “There is a lot of evidence that is dry when it gets to trial and it takes time for jurors to synthesize all the evidence they have seen and heard.”

Jurors will return to the San Jose federal courthouse on Wednesday to continue the work of summarizing the evidence against Holmes.