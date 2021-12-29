U.S. Equity Futures Gain Ground in Holiday Trading

U.S. equity futures rose on Wednesday amid lower liquidity in the closing days of the year.

S&P 500-linked futures rose 0.1% after the broad market index closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday, but still hit its second-highest closing level. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 climbed 0.2%, suggesting moderate gains for tech stocks after the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained stable.

Stocks have risen broadly in recent days as markets look to the new year, with many expecting a continued economic recovery and strong corporate earnings. Trading volumes hit an all-year low on Tuesday, according to a composite measure that includes the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Investors say they are increasingly comfortable with the theory that the Omicron variant cannot lead to severe restrictions on trading and movements as more and more information emerges. State governors are implementing light measures to try to avoid disruption.

There is an element of positivity. The data continues to suggest that the disease itself caused by Omicron is significantly less severe than the variants that came before it, said James Athey, investment manager at Abrdn. This has always been the end of the pandemic.

Oil prices have fallen. Global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.4%, trading at $ 78.35 per barrel.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond climbed to 1.493% from 1.480% on Tuesday.

New housing market data is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET when the National Association of Realtors releases a report on pending home sales in the United States in November. Economists forecast a slowdown from the previous month.

Tesla rose 1.8% in pre-market trading. Chief Executive Elon Musk exercised the last batch of a set of vested stock options, a series of transactions that strengthened his stake in the company.

Shares of egg producer Cal-Maine Foods fell 7.7% outside of business hours after the company announced lower profits, citing higher costs.

Bitcoin stabilized after the largest drop in nearly a month, rising 0.3% from its 5 p.m. ET level on Tuesday. It was trading around $ 47,700 after slipping to $ 47,318.93 the day before.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1%, trading near its all-time high. The FTSE 100 rose 1.1% on the first day of trading this week after UK markets closed for public holidays.

The Turkish lira weakened for the third day in a row, depreciating 5% against the dollar and trading at 12.4 lira against $ 1. The currency had strengthened following an economic bailout presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

I have some skepticism about the policies that have been announced. It’s like treating the symptoms, not the causes, Athey said. The underlying momentum continues to put pressure on the weaker currency and higher inflation.

In Asia, most of the major benchmarks slipped. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% and the Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.6% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%, on the decline in tech stocks. E-commerce giants Alibaba slipped 2.6% and Meituan 3.4%.

