Air travel to and from UK drops 71% in 2021 amid pandemic | Airline industry





Air travel to and from the UK fell 71% in 2021 as the second year of the Covid-19 crisis took its toll on international flights, according to a report. Just over 406,000 international flights operated from the UK through December 22 this year, up from nearly 1.4 million in 2019 before the pandemic hit and travel restrictions were imposed, said the aeronautical analysis company Cirium. Domestic flights in the UK have fallen by almost 60%. International travel has been slow to recover due to testing and quarantine requirements, which changed over the year, and fears that countries will be added to the UK’s red list, this which implies a mandatory quarantine of hotels for 10 days. Low-cost carrier Ryanair remained the UK’s largest airline, said Cirium, operating more than 100,000 UK flights in 2021, followed by easyJet, with over 82,000 flights, while British Airways was third with 77,460 flights. The busiest international route was between London Heathrow and New York JFK, although the United States did not reopen its borders to British travelers until November. Travelers from the United States could travel to the United Kingdom since July 28. BA, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue operated a total of 2,410 flights on the route. Short-haul flights were the most popular, however, with eight of the top 10 busiest routes to mainland Europe. They included London Heathrow in Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt. The UK’s busiest domestic route was the 31-mile flight between Lands End in Cornwall and St Marys on the Isles of Scilly, with 2,330 flights recorded this year. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk With new Covid infections skyrocketing in Europe and the US and reaching record levels in the UK amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the outlook for next year remains uncertain. Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days due to staff testing positive for Covid-19 and bad weather in parts of the United States. As of Wednesday morning, 2,100 additional flights had been canceled worldwide, after 3,000 cancellations on Tuesday, including 1,300 to or from the United States, according to the FlightAware tracking site. Globally, airlines have canceled more than 6,000 flights between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, normally the busiest time of the year. Separately, Indonesia lifted the ban on the Boeing 737 Max, more than three years after a Lion Air plane crashed from Jakarta in October 2018, killing 189 people. In March 2019, there was a second disaster involving the Model 737 Max when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after take off from Addis Ababa, killing 157 people. Boeing’s best-selling aircraft was subsequently grounded around the world. On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would resume flights of the 737 Max in February.

