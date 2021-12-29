Dow futures are trading flat as stock market seeks further gains in final sessions of 2021

US stock index futures were trading flat to slightly higher on Wednesday morning, a day after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 broke a streak of multi-session gains.

The omicron variant of COVID continues to serve as a focal point for investors, but the new strain has yet to significantly hamper the recent uptrend in markets, even though the World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases worldwide had increased. by 11% last week compared to the previous week, leading the Americas.

How are stock indices traded?

Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.01% YM00,

+ 0.01%

traded little, up 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,284.

Futures on the S&P 500 index,

+ 0.04% ES00,

+ 0.04%

were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, to 4,782.75.

Nasdaq-100 futures,

+ 0.08% NQ00,

+ 0.08%

traded 31.50 points, or 0.2%, up to 16,520.50

Tuesday, the Dow

+ 0.26%

rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to end at 36,398.21, its second-highest close on record, marking a fifth consecutive advance for the blue chip index. The S&P 500

-0.10%

slipped 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to close at 4,786.35, a day after closing at a record high. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.56%

lost 89.54 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,781.72.

What drives the market?

After a strong start to the final week of 2021, U.S. stock markets are struggling to find sufficient ground to push the rally into new record territory, with investors mostly dispelling their fears about COVID-19.

Many investors are betting that the economic recovery that took hold at the start of the year and strong US corporate earnings will continue to support buying until 2022, at least for the first few months.

The growing number of COVID cases is being eclipsed, at this point, by preliminary research that suggests the omicron variant of COVID is less severe and that its infection could potentially boost the immunity of those who catch other variants that produce disease. more severe symptoms.

In any case, yesterday’s pullback is far from indicating a trend reversal, wrote Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, in a daily research note.

With media suggesting the rapid spread of the omicron COVID variant is unlikely to lead to global lockdowns, due to its milder symptoms, investors may decide to relaunch the so-called Santa Rally for the rest of the week, the analyst wrote, referring to the seasonal uptrend that begins in the last five sessions of the year and the first two of the following year.

Read: The Santa Claus rally has been off to a good start for 20 years. Here’s what history says about the performance of the stock markets when the rally starts as well.

Looking ahead, investors expect a report on international merchandise trade at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, along with retail and wholesale inventory readings for November. A report on pending home sales for November is due at 10 a.m.

Which companies are targeted?

Actions of You’re here TSLA was likely the center of attention after CEO Elon Musk sold an additional $ 1 billion in shares of the electric vehicle maker, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents, to pay taxes for the fiscal year. ” a stock option of $ 1.55 million.

Apple Inc. shares will draw attention after reports the iPhone maker would pay up to $ 180,000 to prevent employees from switching to tech rivals including Meta PlatformsFB, according to Bloomberg News.

