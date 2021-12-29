Connect with us

Business

Dow futures are trading flat as stock market seeks further gains in final sessions of 2021

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


US stock index futures were trading flat to slightly higher on Wednesday morning, a day after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 broke a streak of multi-session gains.

The omicron variant of COVID continues to serve as a focal point for investors, but the new strain has yet to significantly hamper the recent uptrend in markets, even though the World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases worldwide had increased. by 11% last week compared to the previous week, leading the Americas.

Sign up for our Market Watch newsletter here.

How are stock indices traded?

  • Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YMH22,
    + 0.01%

    YM00,
    + 0.01%
    traded little, up 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,284.

  • Futures on the S&P 500 ESH22 index,
    + 0.04%

    ES00,
    + 0.04%
    were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, to 4,782.75.

  • Nasdaq-100 NQH22 futures,
    + 0.08%

    NQ00,
    + 0.08%
    traded 31.50 points, or 0.2%, up to 16,520.50

Tuesday, the Dow DJIA,
+ 0.26%
rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to end at 36,398.21, its second-highest close on record, marking a fifth consecutive advance for the blue chip index. The S&P 500 SPX,
-0.10%
slipped 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to close at 4,786.35, a day after closing at a record high. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,
-0.56%
lost 89.54 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,781.72.

To verify: Need to Know: This AI-powered fund is abandoning big tech. Here’s what it does instead. Register for the newsletter here.

What drives the market?

After a strong start to the final week of 2021, U.S. stock markets are struggling to find sufficient ground to push the rally into new record territory, with investors mostly dispelling their fears about COVID-19.

Many investors are betting that the economic recovery that took hold at the start of the year and strong US corporate earnings will continue to support buying until 2022, at least for the first few months.

The growing number of COVID cases is being eclipsed, at this point, by preliminary research that suggests the omicron variant of COVID is less severe and that its infection could potentially boost the immunity of those who catch other variants that produce disease. more severe symptoms.

In any case, yesterday’s pullback is far from indicating a trend reversal, wrote Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, in a daily research note.

With media suggesting the rapid spread of the omicron COVID variant is unlikely to lead to global lockdowns, due to its milder symptoms, investors may decide to relaunch the so-called Santa Rally for the rest of the week, the analyst wrote, referring to the seasonal uptrend that begins in the last five sessions of the year and the first two of the following year.

Read: The Santa Claus rally has been off to a good start for 20 years. Here’s what history says about the performance of the stock markets when the rally starts as well.

Looking ahead, investors expect a report on international merchandise trade at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, along with retail and wholesale inventory readings for November. A report on pending home sales for November is due at 10 a.m.

Which companies are targeted?

  • Actions of You’re hereTSLA was likely the center of attention after CEO Elon Musk sold an additional $ 1 billion in shares of the electric vehicle maker, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents, to pay taxes for the fiscal year. ” a stock option of $ 1.55 million.

  • Apple Inc. shares will draw attention after reports the iPhone maker would pay up to $ 180,000 to prevent employees from switching to tech rivals including Meta PlatformsFB, according to Bloomberg News.

How are the other assets doing?

  • The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y T-bill rose 1.5 quart to base to 1.49%. Debt yields rise as prices fall.

  • The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose less than 0.1%.

  • Oil futures fell, with the US benchmark CL00 for February delivery, CLG22, trading down 0.7% to $ 75.45 per barrel. GC00 gold futures for February delivery GCG22 fell 0.8% to $ 1,796.10 an ounce, falling below $ 1,800.

  • BitcoinBTCUSD was holding around $ 47,746, after falling on Tuesday.

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index was virtually unchanged, while the London markets were up 0.8% in their first session after the Christmas holidays.

  • In Asian trading, the Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP was down 0.9%, while the Hang SengHSIfell index rose 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK closed 0.6% lower and China’s CSI 300000300 was down 1.5%.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-trade-flat-as-stock-market-hunts-for-further-gains-in-2021s-final-sessions-11640780437

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: