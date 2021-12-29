Ontario further tightens rules for residents of long-term care homes as Omicron spreads





Ontario government says it further tightens restrictions on residents of long-term care homes by implementing ‘temporary measures’ amid increase in COVID-19 cases due to variant Omicron. Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips has said access to long-term care homes for general visitors will be suspended. However, designated caregivers are still allowed to enter. In addition, the daily absences of all residents for social purposes will also be suspended. Read more: Ontario Improves COVID Measures at LTC Homes, All Vaccinated Visitors Must Test Negative Upon Entry The measures come into force on Thursday, December 30 at 12:01 a.m. We know residents of long-term care homes face an increased risk of COVID-19. Given the high infection rates seen in the community with the Omicron variant, now is the time for more action, Phillips said. The story continues under the ad I understand that these new temporary measures will have an impact on the ability of residents to have close contact with many of their friends and family, continued Phillips. We must remain vigilant against the Omicron variant to protect residents and long-term care staff. Trending Stories “We have no choice”: Quebec announces that some health workers with COVID-19 will be authorized to work

Phillips said 41 long-term care homes are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, up from 37 on Monday. While 93 residents and 161 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, none are hospitalized, he said. He added that 84% of eligible residents and 43% of eligible workers received booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. Earlier this month, the province also required that any visitor be fully immunized in order to enter a long-term care home. All fully vaccinated visitors should also test negative on a rapid entry test. The story continues under the ad With files from The Canadian Press















