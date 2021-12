Kazakhstan Stock Exchange signs Scila AB for surveillance

“The chosen system will allow the Stock Exchange to achieve a qualitatively new level of protection of the local market against manipulation.” The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and Scila AB have entered into a partnership for the supply and implementation of the automated monitoring system Scila Surveillance at KASE. The deployment of the monitoring solution aims to fight against unfair practices in the foreign exchange market, thus maintaining the integrity of the market and investor confidence in it. Find us on Telegram Scila AB has for many years provided market surveillance, anti-money laundering and risk management services, as well as financial market fraud detection instruments. Scila Surveillance is the company’s flagship product and offers real-time surveillance of participants currently deployed at client facilities in more than 20 countries, including exchanges, regulators and market participants. Alina Aldambergen, Chairman of the Board of KASE, said: “The chosen system will allow the stock exchange to achieve a qualitatively new level of protection of the local market against manipulation. The use of the latest technologies in the field of financial services expands the capabilities of the participants, raises the level of service standards and, consequently, the demands of the market as a whole ”. Lars-Ivar Sellberg, executive chairman and one of the co-founders of Scila. commented, “Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia and a leading capital market in the region. KASE offers a wide range of products and instruments in various asset classes, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with KASE ”. FinanceFeeds webinar: expert panel to discuss market data for multi-asset brokerage firms Scila AB Provides AML and Surveillance Capabilities to Crypto Scila AB recently partnered with Archax, a digital stock exchange, brokerage and custodian regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The agreement considered the deployment of anti-money laundering and surveillance capabilities, as the trading of digital assets continues to present immense challenges. The crypto asset trading platform will use Scila for its cryptocurrency marketplace, deploying the real-time market surveillance and anti-money laundering tool. Scila is very much in sync with digital assets and cryptocurrencies and has some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges and traders in its client list. The Scila solution includes a wide selection of alert rules and reports, a powerful search and replay functionality as well as trading analysis tools. The solution uses advanced machine learning capabilities, based on both unsupervised and supervised learning.

