London Stock Exchange raises nearly $ 17 billion in highest IPO funding since 2007





Wednesday, December 29, 2021 1:13 PM The London Stock Exchange (LSE) companies have raised the most IPO funds in a year than in the last 14 years. Together, the 122 companies listed on the LSE raised more than $ 16.8 billion in 2021, beating the competition from Europe’s leading stock exchange and raising the most capital outside of the United States and China. The total capital raised by the LSE during the year reached just under 50 billion, made up of 16.8 billion IPOs and the remainder of additional offerings from existing listed companies. Read more Aptamer IPO: the next Biotech value to watch? This news marks a good first year for the LSE Group Capital Markets Unit (LSEG). Division group leader Murray Roos said: “The integration of Refinitiv brought together our FX, rates and equity businesses to form the Capital Markets division of LSEG. Firms saw strong growth, new customers and record numbers, he added, referring to total foreign exchange volumes exceeding $ 680 billion – a new daily record. The news comes as capital raising in the city has accelerated despite continued disruption from Covid, and listed companies have attracted nearly $ 25 billion this year. The year was also the biggest in more than a decade for AIM, London’s growth market, with $ 9 billion raised in IPO and follow-on capital – also the highest since 2007. The boom has been in part due to a rush in activity with 64 companies admitted in 2021 raising more than 3 billion. Read more Ryanair stops trading on LSE due to post-Brexit regulations

