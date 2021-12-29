3 Warren Buffett shares to buy for 2022

A quick look at the top 10 stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffettowns through his company,Berkshire Hathaway(NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), reveals that seven of them have gained at least 25% in 2021, five at least 35% and the top performer nearly 48%, as of this writing. the S&P 500 the index, by comparison, is up 27% so far this year. Although Berkshire owns a large number of stocks and not just these 10, these numbers show why so many investors follow Buffett’s stock picking style, or often just buy the stocks he does.

I don’t really recommend putting your money in a stock just because Buffett did, but Berkshire’s portfolio is a great hunting ground if you’re looking for stock ideas. Here are three Buffett stocks that I think are obvious buys before the end of the year.

Fears are overestimated and enablers underestimated

Visa (NYSE: V) stocks were a huge disappointment in the second half of 2021, in part because of his ongoing feud with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and renewed fears of COVID-19 closures that could affect consumer spending. While the latter is a risk that won’t just affect Visa, the company is eager to resolve issues with Amazon, and this could be one of the main triggers for Visa’s stock in 2022.

Amazon intends to ban Visa card payments on its platform from January 19 due to high transaction fees. Visa expressed surprise at Amazon’s move, saying these transaction fees are regulated in the UK and are already negotiating with the e-commerce giant. There’s a good chance Amazon will back down, as the move could cost Amazon UK nearly £ 1.4 billion, according to the UK newspaper. The independent.

So, as it strives to resolve its dispute with Amazon, Visa has not lost sight of innovation and growth. For example, he just acquired CurrencyCloud for almost $ 925 million. While CurrencyCloud’s cloud-based platform enables cross-border currency exchange services in 180 countries and even has access to RippleNet as part of its partnership with Ripple, which owns the cryptocurrency of the same name, Visa is said to have also partnered with 60 crypto platforms to launch cards that facilitate spending on digital currency.

Visa’s operational performance also leaves little room for complaint: its payments volume increased by 16%, and its revenue and net profit increased by 10% and 13% respectively in the year ended. September 30. With Visa also increasing its dividend by 17% and the world increasingly shifting from cash to digital payments in this pandemic, this Buffett action is a must-have for any long-term investor.

It’s no longer the boring auto stock

Actions of the historic automaker General Motors (NYSE: GM) is up about 37% this year as of this writing, but the stock is still trading well below its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio. Given the pace at which GM is pushing hard to harness the electric vehicle (EV) boom, the stock looks poised for stronger days to come.

In mid-2021, General Motors presented ambitious plans to invest $ 35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles between 2020 and 2035. By 2030, GM expects its electric vehicle revenues to grow to nearly 90 billion dollars, compared to an estimate of 10 billion dollars in 2023.

On December 17, GM delivered its first GMC Hummer EV pickup. On the same day, BrightDrop, a wholly owned subsidiary of GM, also delivered the first of its 500 EV600 all-electric vehicles to FedEx. Days later, GM announced plans to expand its EV technology beyond its own brands by providing EV components and solutions to help others electrify their fleets, including in the marine industry. Cruise, a majority subsidiary of GM, also expects the automaker to start manufacturing a driverless vehicle called the Origin in 2023.

In short, there is a lot going on at GM that should excite auto investors and spark the interest of any investor looking to buy Buffett stock right now.

A first-rate bet on the world’s largest electric vehicle market

For several months now, I’ve been hammering the table on another auto stock Buffett owns: WORLD (OTC: YES). Several investors have been hesitant to invest in Chinese stocks, given the potential risk of US delisting they face, but BYD is also already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Andthe company is operating at full capacity.

BYD is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers as well as one of the largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers in China, which is also the world’s largest electric vehicle market. BYD is currently the largest seller of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China, with monthly sales approaching one million. At this rate, BYD could capture 25% of the Chinese NEV market in 2022.

Notably, BYD is also rapidly expanding its presence outside of China, particularly in Europe. BYD already builds and sells electric buses in the United States. There’s a lot more going on at BYD, too: in December alone, BYD announced that it will launch its second model in Singapore in 2022 and increase its stake in its joint venture with Daimler at 90%. BYD is also entering the autonomous driving space through a joint venture, which could pave the way for much more important things for the automaker. On top of all this, BYD is reportedly in talks with Toyotato help launch the latter’s electric cars in China.

As NEV’s sales in China increase at a breakneck pace and the lithium-ion battery market explodes, BYD is more than ever positioned to profit from the boom, making it an obvious Buffett stock to own.