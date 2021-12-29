Towards retirement? Ditch Hidden 401 (k) Fee





If you’re nearing retirement in five to ten years, you’re probably paying more attention than ever to your balance and 401 (k) returns. But when was the last time you took a close look at how much you are paying in hidden 401 (k) plan fees? Although the Ministry of Labor says plan sponsors must provide an account fee breakdown at least once a year with a member fee disclosure notice, many people never read theirs or even part of theirs. quarterly statements containing expenditure information. It is a mistake. The goal of a 401 (k), after all, is to save as much as possible for retirement. And it’s harder to do if, over time, high hidden plan fees continue to eat into that money, reducing your account growth. How much can the 401 (k) fee cost you? Even in the short term, year over year, hidden charges can take their toll, especially if you manage to hide a large amount of money in a 401 (k) plan or similar employer plan. That’s not to say you shouldn’t enjoy the convenience of saving in an employer-sponsored plan or the ability to get matching contributions. But if you have $ 1 million in your 401 (k) and your plan charges 1% of your account balance to cover its hidden charges each year (a typical amount), that’s $ 10,000 going out of your balance. 401 (k) every year.

It is not a snack. It’s a bite. And some investors pay 1.5% or even 2% in hidden plan fees on 401 (k) plan assets each year. Could a direct in-service transfer help you? While you might think of your account charges (if you knew them) as the cost of doing business, that isn’t necessarily true. Even if you’ve been saving in the same plan for decades and have a healthy nest egg in your 401 (k), you may be able to reduce the hidden costs of your plan. In fact, if you’re 59 or older, you probably have a strategy that your younger colleagues don’t. This is called a 401 (k) direct transfer in service, and it could mean a lot to you. What is a service direct transfer? You’ve probably had friends who transferred funds from a 401 (k) to a Traditional or Roth IRA when they quit one or more jobs over the years. Or maybe you did it yourself. Well, a direct transfer in service works pretty much the same. If you’re 59 or older and your employer’s plan allows it, which most are, you can transfer your balance directly from your 401 (k) to an IRA and take advantage of several potential benefits, including: More control. With an IRA, you can have more transparency of fees. You’ll need to do your homework to make sure your new account is cheaper than your employers’, but transferring directly to an IRA could save you some hidden 401 (k) plan administration fees, fund expense ratios. mutual funds and other hidden costs that can reduce your returns.

More investment choices. IRAs can generally offer a wider range of options than 401 (k) plans, which can be limited. So not only will you potentially have a better opportunity to compare lower-cost investments, but you'll also be able to add more diversity to your portfolio as you move into retirement. An IRA can put you in a position to invest in stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, precious metals, and more.

This can make Roth's conversion easier. Many 401 (k) plans do not have a Roth option, and many do not have a Roth conversion option. But if you make an in-service direct transfer to an IRA, you can do Roth conversions if and when you want.

Many 401 (k) plans do not have a Roth option, and many do not have a Roth conversion option. But if you make an in-service direct transfer to an IRA, you can do Roth conversions if and when you want. You can still put fresh money on your 401 (k). If your employer offers a matching contribution, you can continue to contribute to your 401 (k) to get that money. Your account will remain open, so you can keep the convenience and benefits of your workplace pension plan, but you’ve removed the effect of paying the hidden 401 (k) plan fees on your overall balance. Get answers before you act Since different employer-sponsored plans have different rules, you should ask your plan administrator about eligibility and other requirements before going ahead with this strategy. It is also a good idea to discuss your concerns about account fees and the strategies available to help reduce them with an independent financial advisor. Every financial decision has its pros and cons, so you’ll want to discuss them in depth. An advisor who has a legal obligation to look after your best interests and who can help you maximize your retirement savings even if your retirement is only a few years away. Kim Franke-Folstad contributed to this article. Scott Tucker Solutions, Inc. is an independent financial services company that uses a variety of investment and insurance products. Investment advisory services offered only by persons duly registered through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM and Scott Tucker Solutions, Inc. are not affiliated companies. 1122250 11/21 Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives can give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult a qualified professional for advice before making any purchasing decision. Our company is not affiliated with or endorsed by the US government or any government agency.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing advisor, not the Kiplinger editorial team. You can consult the advisers’ files at the SECOND or with FINRA President, Scott Tucker Solutions Scott Tucker is President and Founder of Scott Tucker Solutions, Inc. (ScottTuckerSolutions.com). He has been helping Chicago-area families manage their finances since 1998 and is an investment advisor. Appearances on Kiplinger.com were obtained through a paid public relations program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm to prepare this article for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger has not been compensated in any way.

