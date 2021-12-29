Geely’s Zeekr and Waymo team up to develop an autonomous electric vehicle





Zeekr, the new premium electric vehicle brand from Chinese group Geely, has teamed up with California-based tech company Waymo to develop an autonomous vehicle. Previewed in official renderings, the electric minivan is designed for use by the nascent Waymo One rideshare platform, which currently operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being tested in San Francisco. The vehicle, which does not yet have a name, has now entered the development stage at Geely’s China Europe Vehicle Technology Center (CEVT) in Gothenburg, Sweden. It will use what Geely calls “a new, proprietary, open-source mobility architecture,” but it’s unclear if this ties into the SEA platform that underpins Zeekr’s first model, the 001 Shooting Brake. Once development of the vehicle itself is complete, Waymo will install its standalone hardware, which uses Lidar, cameras, radars and computer processors to virtually map its surroundings. Described as “the world’s most experienced driver,” the so-called Waymo Driver has undergone millions of miles of testing on public roads in more than 13 US states. The autonomous vehicle is therefore designed with a passenger focus and will offer a “fully configurable” cabin with or without driver controls installed. The companies have yet to reveal additional technical details about the project, and have not confirmed an expected date or target markets for its launch. Zeekr CEO Andy An said: “Zeekr was born out of the ideals of equality, diversity and sustainability. By becoming a strategic partner and vehicle supplier of the Waymo One fleet, we will be able to share our experience, our ideals and bring our expertise in by collaborating on a fully electric vehicle that meets Waymo’s requirements for this growing segment on the market. global sustainable travel market. “ Zeekr and Waymo announced their collaboration plans just two weeks after London-based EV startup Arrival revealed a similar passenger-centric EV that it is designed for – and in partnership with – Uber drivers. Unlike Zeekr and Waymo’s vehicle, however, the arrival car is intended to be driven primarily by a human driver and could go into production as early as 2023.

