Investors fear inflation most in 2022, see stock market slowdown: CNBC survey





Traders work in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on December 17, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters (Click onhereto subscribe to the new Delivering Alpha newsletter.) Wall Street investors believe inflation will remain a major hurdle for markets in 2022 and stocks will see only modest returns, according to a new CNBC Delivering Alphainvestor survey. We surveyed around 400 investment managers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who are managing money on their market position for the remainder of 2021 and next year. The investigation was conducted this week. More than half of those polled said inflation was their biggest concern for 2022. Thirty percent said the Federal Reserve’s rate hike at the wrong time was their top concern, while 17% said that the economic impact of a persistent pandemic was their main concern. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out For months, investors watched a variety of inflation data show their highest levels in decades. theconsumer price index, which measures the cost of a vast basket of goods and services, jumped 6.8% year over year in November, the fastest rate since June 1982. The Fed has indicated that it will adopt aggressive policy measures in response to rising inflation, including stepping up the reduction in its monthly bond purchases. Fed officials are also forecasting up to three rate hikes next year. “There are serious headwinds to be concerned about,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, in a note. “Inflation is at its highest level in decades. Supply chain problems appear intractable. If these problems continue to worsen, they could derail the recovery.” The S&P 500 has climbed over 27% this year to an all-time high as the market climbed a wall of worries ranging from surging inflation to the ongoing pandemic to retreating stimulus measures. monetary. For 2022, investors believe the gains will be much smaller. Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out Over 50% of respondents expect the S&P 500 to rise less than 10% in 2022. Almost 18% believe the market will produce another double-digit year, while 10% see a landline for the actions. Among the various asset classes, equities remain the first choice of investors, according to the survey results. “While inflation is a concern and a source of volatility, it also makes stocks the most compelling choice among major asset classes,” said Tony DeSpirito, director of US fundamental equities investments at BlackRock, in a note. “Individual businesses will manage differently, emphasizing the importance of a action-by-action approach.” Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out In terms of stock market preferences, 35% of respondents said they favor financials and 27% like cyclical stocks benefiting from the economic recovery. Tech stocks in general have become less favorable to investors.

