Stock market today: Dow tests six-day rally amid Omicron worries





US stocks were mixed on Wednesday, putting the Dow Jones on pace for its sixth consecutive gain, as investors continue to pull equity markets higher, while ignoring Omicron concerns, in recent trading days full of the year. Global oil prices hit a one-month high in overnight trading, with WTI futures for February delivery trading at just under $ 76 a barrel, as investors turn increasingly more optimistic about the growth outlook once the current Omicron wave wears off. However, trading volumes remain low, with just over 7.55 billion shares changing hands on U.S. exchanges on Tuesday, a level around two-thirds of the recent 20-day average. Yet with global Covid cases in the United States reaching a record high of 258,312 in the past seven days, led by gains in New York, California and Texas as the Omicron variant remains dominant, investors will likely remain. cautious until more data emerges to confirm previous studies that suggest it carries milder symptoms and a reduced risk of hospitalization. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85 points at trade opening time, while the S&P 500 gained 6 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 15 more points as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.538% late in the morning in New York. Pre-market volumes for individual stocks were also weak on Wednesday, although Tesla (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report remained active, up 1.5%, after founder and CEO Elon Musk exercised his last batch of stock options, which will expire next year, while selling for $ 1.02 billion more dollars in shares of the world’s most valuable automaker. Micron (UM) – Get the report from Micron Technology, Inc. the stock was also the center of attention, rising 2.5% amid reports that its main memory chip rival Samsung has suspended production at a key factory in China amid a new Covid epidemic. In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 hit a new all-time high of 490.10 points earlier in the session, bringing its year-to-date gain to around 22.5%, while the FTSE 100 Britain traded at a nearly two-month high of 7,432.45 points at midday in London. Overnight in Asia, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark slipped 0.3% as the market closed, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo ended the session down 0 , 56% at 28,906.88 points.

