Stock market picks up after Christmas break with naira 238 billion loss





The Nigerian stock market resumed operations on Wednesday after the Christmas holidays with a loss of 238 billion naira due to profit taking. Specifically, the market cap which opened at 22.060 billion naira lost 238 billion naira or 1.08% to close at 21.822 billion naira. In addition, the All-Share index edged down 455.75 points or 1.08 percent to close at 41,807.10 from 42,262.85 reached on Friday. As a result, the month-to-date loss increased to 3.3%, while the year-to-date gain moderated to 3.8%. The market has resumed commercial activities after the public holidays of December 27 and 28 declared by the federal government to mark the celebration of Christmas and Boxing Day. The negative performance of the markets was due to the depreciation of the prices of large and mid-capitalization stocks, namely: BUA Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), PZ Cussons, May & Baker and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. Market sentiment was slightly positive with 17 winners versus 16 losers. BUA Cement led the losing chart by 10 percent to close at N 67.05 per share. May & Baker followed with a drop of 9.98% to close at N 4.06, while PZ Cussons lost 8.96% to close at N 6.10 per share. Jaiz Bank fell 8.06% to close at 57,000, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust fell 6.25% to close at N 3.75 per share. Conversely, the Union Bank of Nigeria led the winning percentage chart of 9.91 percent to close at N 6.10 per share. Royal Exchange followed with 9.09% to close at 84,000, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose 7.69% to close at 28,000 per share. Livestock Feeds rose 6.86 percent to close at N2.18, while Caverton Offshore Support Group rose 2.99 percent to close at N1.72 per share. However, the total volume traded increased by 61.10 percent with an exchange of 180.182 million units valued at 1.48 billion naira traded in 3,828 transactions. This contrasts with the 111.84 million shares valued at N911.92 million traded in 2,072 trades on Friday. Trading in Jaiz Bank shares dominated the activity chart with 17.65 million shares valued at 10.53 million naira. Union Bank followed with 16.80 million shares worth 101.83 million Naira, while UACN traded 12.88 million shares worth 123.52 million Naira. Transcorp sold 11.39 million shares worth N11.25 million, while Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 9.99 million shares worth N 2.78 million. (IN)

