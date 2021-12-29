SASB continues to add projects despite mergers





Value Reporting Foundations’ SASB Standards Board has decided to initiate two new standards projects this month, even though it is absorbed into a new International Sustainability Standards Board by next June. The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the International Integrated Reporting Council merged to form the VRF earlier this year after they and other environmental, social and governance standard-setters came under pressure from international financial regulators to align their often competing ESG standards and frameworks ( see the story ). Last month, they agreed to merge into the International Sustainability Standards Board that the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation is setting up by June 2022 ( see the story ). Despite the mergers, the VRF continued to hold online meetings of its SASB standards board to discuss its work on existing projects, but at a meeting on December 15, the board decided to introduce two new ones. standardization projects on its agenda: one to address diversity, equity and inclusion in several SASB standards and the other to address greenhouse gas emissions and air quality in its standard of maritime transport. The ISSB plans to focus on climate disclosure standards initially due to the global climate change emergency, but it plans to consult on other projects to add to its agenda. ISSB standards will build on existing frameworks and standards, and VRF encourages people to engage in the SASB standards development process now with a view to working on ISSB standards in the future. We have many projects open for consultation and comment, said Jeffrey Hales, chairman of the SASB Standards Board, in a statement. We appreciate your contribution. SASB Standards Board Chairman Jeffrey Hales (center) at the London Stock Exchange opening bell Courtesy of SASB The SASB Standards Board discussed at the meeting how to transition their work with the ISSB to eventually establish IFRS on sustainability disclosure. To advance the human capital project , SASB’s Board of Directors approved a staff proposal to initiate a standards-setting project to assess the addition or revision of disclosure topics and / or measures in a set of industry standards of SASB to better take into account the impact of diversity, equity and inclusion on corporate value. The rationale for the new project comes from investor interest in DEI and evidence linking DEI to company performance. Staff plan to conduct further market research and consultation to refine a list of sectors, examine various channels and sectors in international markets, and develop a preliminary view of the scope of the disclosure topic. The SASB Standards Board also approved another staff proposal to initiate a standards project to assess improvements in accounting metrics for greenhouse gas emissions and air quality disclosure topics in the industry. the standard of maritime transport. The reason it sets standards stems from feedback staff received from an industry working group of companies, investors and subject matter experts, as well as an analysis of disclosures. companies in the shipping industry and their level of alignment with the current standard. Staff plan to further research and develop consultation papers with market participants, focusing on the information needs of investors. During the meeting, staff also offered an overview of the comments they received during a public comment period for a project on the supply of raw materials in the clothing industry. The board discussed steps it will take to improve sourcing region guidelines and identify credible third-party environmental and social certifications and standards. They also discussed how to work on technical updates and editorial corrections to correct minor inaccuracies such as spelling and outdated links in SASB standards.

