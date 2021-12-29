2 U.S. Stock Indices Set Records As Omicron Worries About Ease

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday with a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns about the omicron’s spread variant.

The Dow Jones has now risen six consecutive trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since a streak of seven sessions March 5-15 this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Nike rose 1.59% and 1.42% respectively amid recent reports suggesting holiday sales were strong for US retailers.

Data on Wednesday showed that the US trade deficit for goods reached its highest level on record in November, as imports of consumer goods hit a record and the coronavirus pandemic limited Americans’ spending on services. .





Some early studies indicating a reduced risk of hospitalization in omicron cases allayed some investors’ concerns about travel disruption and saw the S&P 500 reach record highs this week.

Meanwhile, the S&P 1500 Airlines Index fell. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group again canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday as the daily tally of infections in the United States rose.

Typically, the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the following year are seasonally strong for US stocks, in a phenomenon known as the “Santa Gathering.” Market participants, however, have warned against over-reading daily movements as the holiday season tends to see some of the lowest volumes, which can lead to exaggerated price action.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.42 points, or 0.25%, to 36,488.63, the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.14%, to 4,793.06 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 15.51 points, or 0.1%, to 15,766.22.

As 2021 draws to a close, major U.S. stock indexes are on track for their third consecutive year of stunning annual returns, boosted by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus. The S&P 500 is forecasting its best three-year performance since 1999.

Next year, the focus will be on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike trajectory amid soaring prices caused by supply chain bottlenecks and a strong economic rebound. .

Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 7.89 billion shares, compared to the 11.15 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.