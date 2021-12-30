Business
Live stock market news: December 30, 2021
U.S. equity futures were muted on Wednesday before overnight trading after the S&P 500 and Dow each extended a rally to close at all-time highs in the middle of a short 2021 week last. traded on Wall Street.
The contracts on the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq remained mostly unchanged.
The fluctuations in the intraday market were exaggerated by the low trading volumes. Economic and earnings calendars remain clear for the last two trading days of the year, although investors will turn their attention on Thursday to new data from Washington on weekly jobless claims.
First-time jobless claims are expected to rise slightly from last week’s reading, but remain close to pre-pandemic lows, signaling a continued labor market recovery as strong demand for workers pours into the country. the new Year.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after the drugmaker’s shares surged in intraday trading following reports that South Korean group Samsung is in talks to acquire the company. A Korea Economic Daily report citing investment banking sources said Biogen approached Samsung to buy its shares in a deal that could be valued at more than $ 42 billion.
Biogens stock closed 9.46% higher at $ 258.31 per share.
Despite a good day for the markets, airline stocks continued to weaken amid further flight disruptions caused by increasing cases of COVID-19 and winter weather conditions. Delta Airlines (FROM) reported the cancellation of an additional 250 flights on Wednesday after thousands of interrupted and delayed flights by major airlines reported over the Christmas weekend.
Delta finished trading -1.19% at $ 39.16 and American Airlines (AAL) closed 2.64% lower at $ 18.05 per share. United Airlines (UAL) saw the session end down 1.86% to $ 44.3,
It’s a controlled collapse, Boyd Group International chairman Mike Boyd told Yahoo Finance. Airlines know in advance where they’re going to be missing, and then they have to adapt.
Markets continue to weight the growing case of COVID-19, which hit a world record earlier this week. Infections caused by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron that spread 70 times faster than previous strains comprised a large portion of the newly followed positive tests, although studies indicate that disease caused by the strain is less likely to be serious or lead to hospitalizations.
December has been a volatile month for investors who weighed in on the impact of the tensions on the economy, but recent developments that indicate Omicron could cause milder illness have helped markets allay earlier concerns.
Perversely, bad news around Omicron could be good news for the markets because it gives the Fed the impetus to continue these very accommodating monetary policies, Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas LLC, told Yahoo Finance Live. Too much good news for the real economy could actually be bad enough for the markets.
6:01 p.m. ET: S&P, Dow Jones and Nasdaq contracts open sideways
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +0.50 point (+ 0.01%), at 4,785.00
Dow Futures (YM = F): +3.00 (+ 0.01%), at 36,384.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -0.25 point (0.00%) at 16,490.25
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter @alexandraandnyc
