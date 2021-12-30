These are the 10 best performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021





The New York Stock Exchange at the 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 1, 2021. Bryan R. Smith / AFP It’s been a crazy year for U.S. stocks, which have been rocked by the memes frenzy, reopening rallies, supply chain issues and new variants of the coronavirus. Still, the S&P 500 posted 69 record closings for 2021 and is down to around 30% year-to-date, in part thanks to stellar corporate earnings and accommodative monetary policies. Some of the biggest winners have been shale producers, who have benefited from soaring oil prices by more than 50%. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 from last year as of Tuesday’s close, based on data from Koyfin. 10. Nucor

Teleprinter: Naked

Market capitalization: $ 32.72 billion

Cumulative performance: +118% Nucor Corp share performance since the start of the year Market insider 9. Modern

Teleprinter: MRNA

Market capitalization: $ 98.01 billion

Cumulative performance: +130% Moderna share performance since the start of the year Market insider 8. Bath & Body Works

Teleprinter: BBWI

Market capitalization: $ 17.77 billion

Cumulative performance: +131% Bath & Body Works stock market performance since the start of the year Market insider seven.Diamondback Energy

Teleprinter: CROC

Market capitalization: $ 20.07 billion

Cumulative performance: +132% Performance of the Diamondback Energy share since the start of the year Market insider 6. NVIDIA

Teleprinter: NVDA

Market capitalization: 761.13 billion dollars

Cumulative performance: +132% Stock market performance of NVIDIA Corporation since the beginning of the year Market insider 5. Ford engine

Teleprinter: F

Market capitalization: $ 82.93 billion

Cumulative performance: +137% Performance of the Ford Motor Company share since the start of the year Market insider 4. Signature bank

Teleprinter: SBNY

Market capitalization: $ 19.69 billion

Cumulative performance: +141% Signature Bank share performance since the start of the year Market insider 3. Fortinet

Teleprinter: FTNT

Market capitalization: $ 59.81 billion

Cumulative performance: +146% Performance of Fortinet shares since the start of the year Market insider 2. Marathon Oil

Teleprinter: MRO

Market capitalization: $ 12.92 billion

Cumulative performance: +150% Market performance of Marathon Oil Corporation since the start of the year Market insider 1. Devon Energy

Teleprinter: DVN

Market capitalization: $ 30.22 billion

Cumulative performance: +198% Year-to-date performance of Devon Energy Corporation shares Market insider

