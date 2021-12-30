Jernimo and BCP hold green PSI-20 on autumn day in Europe

The Portuguese stock exchange ended its trading up for the third session, the Portuguese index being in conflict with the declines recorded on the main European markets. Maintaining the gains was primarily Jeronimo Martins’ assessment.

The PSI-20 rose 0.25% to 5574.5 points on a day when 11 stocks rose, five stocks fell and three closed (CTT, Pharol and Semapa) unchanged. Lisbon thus won its third victory in a row, two days from the end of the year.

The Lisbon Stock Exchange succeeded in countering the negative trend observed in the main European indices on Wednesday. The high number of new infections with the Covid-19 virus justifies the concerns of global investors, at a time when new cases have exceeded one million on the second day.

Jernimo Martins supported the gains of the PSI-20. The Portuguese retailer was valued between 1.25 and 20.26, with the company once again crossing the 20-day threshold within days of year-end. Also in the sector, rival Sonae rose 0.4% to 1,014 euros.

In line with what has happened in recent days, BCP has once again given a positive boost. The bank’s bonds rose 0.43% to 0.1412 euro.

On the income side, there was also REN. The value of the company amounts to 1.78% to 2.58 euros. The move, combined with the gains recorded by Greenvolt (+ 1.28%), contradicts the trend recorded by other companies in the energy sector on the Lisbon Stock Exchange.

Galp Energia lost 0.84% ​​to 8.538, while EDP fell to 4.835 and EDP Renovveis lost 0.83% to 21.56.

Two days from the end of 2021, the PSI-20 shows an annual gain of 13.8%, a valuation well below that recorded on the main European markets – the Stoxx 600 values ​​more than 22% – but indicating a return to gains after the 6% disaster in epidemic year.