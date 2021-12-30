BriaCell to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange





BERKELEY, Calif. And VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (BriaCell or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to announce that its common stock will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) from the opening of negotiations on Friday 31 December 2021 (the”Effective dateThe common shares of the Company will continue to trade under its current Canadian ticker symbol “BCT”. The common shares of the Company will simultaneously be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V“) on the Effective Date. Common shares and listed warrants continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq“) under the symbols BCTX and BCTXW, respectively. The previously announced normal course buyback offer (“NCIB“) undertaken on TSX-V will continue as announced on TSX, with purchases being made through the facilities of the TSX in Canada, in addition to Nasdaq, from the Effective Date. The volume Average Trading Daily (ADTV) for the six calendar months prior to the start of the offer (i.e. until August 31, 2021) was 15,073 on the TSX-V, and the buy limit daily for purchases of Common Shares on the TSX will be 3,768 (25% of the ADTV). About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company that develops targeted and effective approaches for cancer management. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ . Safe harbor This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, contemplate, might, estimate, hope, intend, seek, may, might, plan, potential, predict, project , target, aim, whether, “will be, or the negative of such words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCells’ current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and inherent assumptions that are difficult to predict. In addition, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events which may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties, are described in more detail under the heading “Risks and uncertainties” in the recent management discussion and analysis, under Risks and uncertainties in other documents filed s by the Company with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. assumes no obligation to update this information, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Contact details Company details :

William V. Williams, MD

President and CEO

1-888-485-6340

[email protected] Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

BASIC IR

917-885-7378

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact:

BASIC IR

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/30/2359042/0/en/BriaCell-to-Uplist-and-Trade-on-the-Toronto-Stock-Exchange-from-TSX-Venture-Exchange-under-BCT-Remains-BCTX-on-Nasdaq.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos